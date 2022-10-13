Ashanti’s Flyest Moments On Her 42nd Birthday

With six studio albums and multiple film roles and performance tours under her belt, there’s no question why Ashanti has staying power in the culture.

From her 2002 self-titled album to her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earned spring of this year, with her name still constantly on lips 20 years into the game, the songstress and actress has managed to remain on the VIP list from her the moment of her introduction to the industry.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 19: Ashanti attends Fat Joe Birthday Celebration at Brooklyn Chop House on August 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Just as famous for her distinctive sound as she is for her hard-earned natural physique, Ashanti is still that girl. Celebrate one of our favorite Libra’s big day with some of her hottest snaps of the last year below: