2024 New Voices Holiday Gift Guide: Supporting Black-Owned Businesses

This holiday season, discover treasures from innovative Black-owned businesses that are a pet of the New Voices Family. From artisanal fragrances to sustainable fashion, each item tells a story of creativity, culture, and entrepreneurship. Whether you’re searching for an affordable stocking stuffer or a show-stopping luxury gift, this curated collection offers meaningful ways to support businesses that celebrate Black excellence and innovation while bringing joy to your loved ones.
Beauty & Skincare: Perfect for the beauty enthusiast who appreciates mindful self-care and luxurious experiences.
01
01 MOODEAUX Worthy IntenScenual™ Eau de Parfum
An award-winning fragrance designed to promote mindfulness and influence mood. With its warm blend of citrus-floral-woodsy notes that adapt to your body's natural chemistry, it's truly a "hug in a bottle."
02
02 ROSEN Honey + Kojic Cleanser
A gentle yet effective facial cleanser that reimagines traditional brightening ingredients thanks to the soothing properties of honey with the brightening power of kojic acid.
03
03 That Good Good Shea Refreshing Citrus Body Wash
Drawing from centuries of Ghanaian beauty traditions, this hydrating body wash combines traditional shea butter with modern formulation. It's an everyday luxury that cleanses while leaving skin soft and nourished.
04
04 My Signature Scent Custom Perfume
Give the gift of personalized luxury with this bespoke fragrance experience. Recipients participate in creating their signature scent, resulting in a truly unique 50ml perfume that reflects their personality.
05
05 Vie Beauty 30ROSES Hydrating Facial Rose Water Mist Set
Born from a touching story of care during cancer treatment, this rejuvenating rose water mist delivers physical and emotional comfort through its gentle, antioxidant-rich formula.
Hair Care: For those who celebrate their crown and seek premium hair care solutions.
01
01 Florae Beauty SANA Hydration Collection
Created by a neuroscientist during the challenges of pandemic-related hair loss, this scientifically-backed collection combines a rich mask with a hydration booster for ultimate hair revival.
02
02 Kreyòl Essence Save Our Scalp Serum
A powerhouse growth treatment that honors Haitian traditions while incorporating modern biotechnology. Features clinically tested Haitian Black Castor Oil and Redensyl™ for visibly fuller hair.
03
03 Beards & Beyond Signature Beard Gloss
The ultimate gift for the well-groomed man in your life. This versatile all-in-one solution simplifies grooming while providing premium care for all beard types and textures.
04
04 WellCapped Monthly Membership
The gift of endless style possibilities. This innovative rental service provides access to premium hair extensions, allowing for versatile looks without the traditional high costs.
Jewelry & Accessories: Statement pieces that combine artistry with purpose.
01
01 Hoop Mobb Accessories Very Black Mobb Charms Set
Crafted specifically with Black women in mind, these statement charm hoops celebrate individual expression and self-assured beauty.
02
02 SOKO Tiriko Drip Choker
Each piece tells a story of Kenyan craftsmanship, with 24K gold-plated recycled brass shaped to mimic falling raindrops. More than jewelry, it's wearable art that supports artisan communities.
03
03 Vontélle Eyewear Collection
From culture-rich adult styles to playful children's frames, these glasses combine bold design with meaningful representation: DEEMED x Vontélle by Kadeem Hardison ($189) – A nostalgic nod to "A Different World" with modern flair Cheetah in Heels- Nude by Kendra Dandy ($289) – Bold, seductive oversized frames Flower Power Cheetah ($199) – Playful pattern mixing for the confident wearer Kids' Nickelodeon Collection ($24.99) – Fun character-inspired designs for young fashion lovers
04
04 F&W Style Kandi Bag
A '90s-inspired statement piece that combines nostalgia with modern sophistication. Features luxe details like gold chain and signature pink lining.
05
05 Mah Melanin Boss Up Waterproof Travel Bag
Designed to highlight the strength and elegance of Black women, this Travel Bag embodies ambition with its luxurious leather design. A powerful accessory statement for the confident traveler.
Home & Lifestyle: Transform living spaces with these thoughtful additions.
01
01 Ankedjé Republic Wura Apron
Inspired by 'Wura' the Yoruba word for Gold. This stylish apron mixes fashion and function – fully reversible and equipped with a large pocket for all your storage needs.
02
02 Body by Love Extra Large Bath Towel
These luxurious towels offer generous coverage and a plush feel and are designed to make you feel confident, pampered, and fully embraced.
03
03 Noire Essentials Ginger Jubilee Coconut Soy Wax Candle
A sophisticated blend of pomelo, warm ginger, and rich clove that creates an inviting holiday atmosphere and festive ambiance
Food & Beverages: Culinary delights that combine flavor with purpose.
01
01 Black Leaf Tea & Honey Gift Box
A curated tea experience featuring honey from Rhode Island Black beekeepers, perfect for the mindful sipper.
02
02 Southeastern Roastery Coffee Ethiopian Coffee
Traceable, sustainable dark roast coffee with rich chocolate and cacao notes, packaged in eco-friendly materials.
03
03 Health Atelier “Essential Greens & Superfoods”
A comprehensive blend of 40 nutrients including Vitamin D3, created specifically with people of color in mind.
Apparel: Wearable statements that combine style with meaning.
01
01 HBCU Legacy Mommy & Me Sweatshirts
Celebrate HBCU pride with these matching sweatshirts featuring vegan leather details and quality embroidery.
02
02 Aqua Waterproof Headwear “Luxe Banded” Turban
Born from a vacation dilemma, this innovative turban offers stylish protection for all water activities. Made with breathable, comfortable fabric that keeps hair dry and protected without sacrificing style.
03
03 Brain Love “Love You” T-Shirt
More than just a premium cotton blend tee – it's a conversation starter about mental health awareness and self-love.
04
04 Vivo Kitenge Midi Kimono – Shama Print
This vibrant Vivo Kitenge Kimono blends timeless elegance with contemporary fashion and transforms any outfit with its eye-catching colors and unique design.
Games & Entertainment: Bring your family and friends together with these engaging options.
01
01 Hella Awkward Card Game
Created by Black/AAPI women entrepreneurs, this game sparks meaningful conversations and deeper connections across cultures.
02
02 Trivia For Us Card Game
A celebration of Black diaspora knowledge spanning history, entertainment, mathematics, and music – perfect for family gatherings.
