Toya Bush-Harris And Dr. Eugene Harris Purchase Their Third Home In Atlanta

Toya and her husband, Dr. Eugene Harris, have officially moved into their third home. The Married to Medicine stars announced the news on Instagram, but for now, they’re keeping details about their new property under wraps. Fans will likely have to wait until Bravo’s cameras catch up, but given the couple’s history with real estate, we can expect the new home to be part of the ongoing storyline in future episodes.

Toya and Eugene’s living situation has long been a hot topic on Married to Medicine. Over the years, the couple has moved several times, each time upgrading their space. From renovating their homes to relocating entirely, the constant moves have sparked much speculation. After all, this is a couple that has had their fair share of financial challenges—including past tax issues—that made viewers question whether their frequent moves were the result of deeper struggles. The last time the couple packed up their belongings, it seemed the move came with a lot of questions. Why leave the second home? Was it financial pressure or simply another case of a love for real estate?

But Toya isn’t fazed by the chatter. For her, moving isn’t just about acquiring new spaces; it’s part of a larger vision. As she told an audience member during BravoCon 2023, her history with moving has been a consistent part of her life. “I’ve probably lived in over 10 to 16 houses since I moved out of my mom’s home,” Toya explained, revealing how constant relocation is simply her reality. “I can’t get comfortable,” she added. “I’m one of those people; I’m watching that real estate and I’m watching that dollar.”

Toya’s drive is unmistakable. While many might view her habit of moving as a sign of instability, Toya sees it as a strategic approach to wealth-building. She has built and renovated multiple homes, and though she acknowledges the incredible “dream house” they’ve created, she isn’t tied to the idea of any one property. “We built an amazing dream house, but I’m like, ‘Baby, we could build two more.’” For Toya, it’s less about the house itself and more about the opportunities it can provide, both financially and personally.

Even more importantly, Toya is clear about what matters most: her family. Despite the constant moves and external speculation, she remains rooted in what’s most important to her. “I’m truly, not attached to the house, I’m attached to my family and that’s it,” Toya says. It’s a reminder that no matter how many homes the couple lives in, their commitment to each other and their children is unwavering.

This latest move, reflects Toya’s approach to life—one that is always evolving, and always striving for more, as we saw more recently with her “Birkin Baby Shower.” And while fans may still be speculating about the reasons behind the move, it’s clear that for Toya and Dr. Eugene, their focus remains on their future, their family, and the next chapter of their real estate journey. Whether the new house makes an appearance on Married to Medicine or not, is still to come.

