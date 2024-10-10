All The Fall Reality TV You Should Be Tuned In To This Season

Courtesy OWN

Reality television gives viewers a unique window into the daily lives of some of our favorite socialites, offering an intimate glimpse into their personal and professional worlds. While some critics dismiss reality TV as staged or overly produced, the genre offers much more than meets the eye. For many, it provides a rare and often unscripted look into the lifestyles, challenges, and triumphs of influential celebrities and entrepreneurs. Following their journeys, we gain insight into their hustle, their relationships, and the complexities of maintaining success and influence in the public eye. It’s a space where entertainment meets authenticity, and as viewers, we can connect with these stars on a deeper level.

This fall, an exciting lineup of new shows is set to hit the silver screen, offering a wide array of genres and stories that cater to us all. Whether it’s the glamorous yet relatable drama of housewives juggling family and fame, the hustle and determination of young influencers navigating their rise to success, or the poignant tales of families adjusting to life after the loss of a loved one, these shows resonate on a personal level. Some series dive into the emotional complexities of post-divorce life, highlighting both the heartache and resilience that come with starting over.

These reality shows aren’t just about entertainment—they’re reflections of real, relatable experiences. They allow us to see ourselves, our struggles, and our triumphs mirrored on the screen, offering escapism and a sense of connection. Whether you’re drawn to stories of ambition, love, grief, or reinvention, this season’s fall premieres ensure that everyone will find something. We’ve culled through the TV guide so you won’t have to. Scroll ahead to see all the reality television shows you should tune into this fall.

The Braxton’s

‘The Braxton’s’ are back on WeTV

Network: WeTV

Air Date: August 9

The beloved Braxton family has returned to our TV screens following the passing of Traci Braxton, as one of her final wishes. We first met the family in their first reality series, Braxton Family Values, and now in the revamped series on WeTV The Braxtons we see the family picking up the pieces in the wake of their loss, and attending grief therapy.

Love & Marriage: Detroit

Cast of ‘Love & Marriage: Detroit’

Network: OWN

Air Date: September 7

Carlos Kings’ franchise series, Love & Marriage is in the reemerging city of Detroit, following three Black couples: Russell and Kolby Harris, Brandon and Kristina Bowman Smith, and Anthony and Dr. LaToya Thompson. Each couple is thriving in their community, and is finding the balance between personal and professional.

Tia Mowry: My Next Act

Tia Mowry stars in her own reality series, ‘Tia Mowry: My Next Act.’

Network: WeTV

Air Date: October 4

Actress Tia Mowry has made a return to television with her new reality series, Tia Mowry: My Next Act. The pilot season will span eight episodes, where Mowry pulls back the curtain on her personal life, and is rewriting the narrative of her personal relationships and her life. Post-divorce, she’s finding herself again, and for the first time is on her own.

Real Housewives of Potomac

The cast of season 9 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Photo Credit: Phylicia Munn/Bravo

Network: Bravo

Air Date: October 6

Real Housewives is back and better than ever following a tumultuous season eight. The new season brings back OGs Karen Huger, and Gizelle Bryant, along with Ashley Darby, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thorton. In the new season, we’re also introduced to some new ladies, Kierna Stewart, and Stacey Rusch, and offers a peek into their lives. This season will follow Huger’s current legal issues, as well as Thorton’ marital woes.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville

The cast of ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville.’

Network: OWN

Air Date: November 2

OWN’s hit unscripted series Love & Marriage: Huntsville returns with new episodes, continuing to explore the dynamic lives of friends and frenemies in Huntsville, Alabama, including Melody and Martell Holt, Maurice and Kimmi Scott, and newcomers Tricia and Ken. The season kicks off with a girls’ trip to St. Thomas, where Destiny confronts Melody about their friendship, tensions rise between Destiny and Sunni, and Tricia faces a pivotal discussion about her impending divorce, all while the Fletchers celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal ceremony.

Soon-To-Come:

The Impact: Atlanta

Thee cast of ‘The Impact: Atlanta’

Network: BET+

Air Date: TBD

The Impact Atlanta premieres exclusively on BET+, featuring fan favorites Ari Fletcher, Jerrika Karlae, and Tuson Jewell, along with new personalities like LightSkinKeisha and Gloss Up. The series chronicles the lives of influential trendsetters in Atlanta who have turned social media success into multimillion-dollar brands, showcasing their journeys in beauty, fashion, and music. This explosive eight-episode season will launch with two episodes, followed by weekly releases every Thursday.

Married To Medicine

Network: Bravo

Air Date: TBD

This popular Bravo show is set to return for Season 11, featuring beloved cast members Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush Harris, and Quad Webb, alongside new additions Lateasha Lunceford, and Dr. Alicia Egolum. While a release date has not yet been announced, it is expected to premiere in Q4 of 2024.