EXCLUSIVE: RHOP’s Karen Huger Faces Off At Stacey’s Charity Event—And It’s Messy

(Photo by: Salvatore DeMaio/Bravo)

The Potomac ladies are wrapping up their season with an explosive sendoff, and if you thought the drama was cooling down, think again. The finale, titled All Bark, No Bite, airing Sunday, February 2, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, is packed with emotional reckonings, jaw-dropping revelations, and a charity event that goes completely off the rails.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC — “All Bark, No Bite” Episode 917 — Pictured: (l-r) Mia Thornton, Wendy Osefo, Stacey Rusch — (Photo by: Salvatore DeMaio/Bravo)

Stacey’s charity gala, meant to be a night of philanthropy, turns into an unexpected war zone when she and Karen Huger—Potomac’s self-proclaimed Grande Dame—go head-to-head over friendship and loyalty. With Karen already dealing with looming legal troubles, the confrontation leaves her questioning who’s truly in her corner.

Meanwhile, there are major personal milestones unfolding: Gizelle Bryant takes a moment to honor her late father, Ashley Darby shakes things up with a life update, and Dr. Wendy Osefo is making boss moves, stepping into the White House for a visit that further cements her role as a powerhouse in politics.

But let’s be real—Stacey’s charity event will be the moment that keeps RHOP fans talking. What was supposed to be an elegant evening quickly devolves into a messy, drama-fueled spectacle. With friendships being tested and long-standing grievances bubbling to the surface, the season finale makes one thing clear: Potomac is clocked in. Tune in next week to find out, because this is not one to miss. Until then, scroll below to see the official trailer for the season finale of RHOP.

Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Potamac’ season finale on Sunday, February 2.