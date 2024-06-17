These Twin Brothers Are United Airlines Pilots. They Flew A Special Flight Home Together To Surprise Their Dad On Father’s Day

A heartwarming Father’s Day reunion took place at Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday. Twin brothers Jamil and Jalal Paul, who both fly for United Airlines and pilot the B-737 aircraft, had the opportunity to fly together for the first time in their professional careers on a flight to their home state of New Jersey.

“As twins, my brother and I have done so much together except fly as co-pilots for United,” said Jalal. “You couldn’t script a day like this any better!” Not only did they get to pilot a flight to New Jersey together, but they also picked up a special passenger—their dad!

The pilots were born and raised in Hackensack, New Jersey, where their family still resides, including their father, Gerald Paul. With their demanding schedules as Houston-based pilots, they rarely get the chance to come home. However, with this opportunity falling on Father’s Day, they made a special effort to be with their father.

Jamil and Jalal invited their dad to join them at the airport for breakfast, but that was just the beginning of a day full of surprises. The twin brothers had secretly purchased a round-trip ticket for their father, Gerald, to join them on their flight from Newark to Miami, a gesture that made an unforgettable Father’s Day for their dad.

United Airlines

“We knew we wanted to visit our dad during this weekend,” Jamil shared in a statement via United Airlines. “We never would’ve thought we would be able to fly him. Today was such a special day for all of us.”

The moment was really special for their dad, who had never flown on a commercial plane piloted by his sons. The Miami flight route also held nostalgic value, as the Paul twins had flown with their father on this very route when they were just four years old, which was their first-ever flight.

The brothers said at first, their dad was “astounded and confused” as to why he was boarding an airplane. However, once he got onboard, looked toward the flight deck, and saw his sons, there was instant joy and excitement for an experience described as being a”blessing beyond imagination.”

This Father’s Day was Gerald’s first without his father, who passed away earlier this year, so the chance to spend the day with his sons, flying together, made the occasion even more meaningful for this family.

“I’m so proud of my sons,” said Gerald Paul. “They wanted to fly planes since they were little boys. I’m grateful they are living their dreams.”