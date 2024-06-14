J. Alphonse, Devale Ellis, And Other Celebrity Dads Photographed For Fourth Annual ‘Father Noir’ Project

Actor Devale Ellis – Tommy Oliver

We’ve heard the phrase “Black fathers matter,” and Black Love Inc. is amplifying that message through its Father Noir project for a fourth year in a row. Through powerful images, the aim is to debunk the idea that Black men aren’t present dads by highlighting those who have healthy relationships with their children.

Tommy Oliver is the mastermind behind the Father Noir Project. He is also the co-founder (alongside his wife, Codie Elaine Oliver) of Black Love Inc. and an award-winning filmmaker and photographer. For those unfamiliar with his work, the photographer’s 2020 Black Lives Matter LA protest photos are currently on display at the Smithsonian.

Contrary to the negative stereotypes about Black fathers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2013 National Health Statistics Report shows that Black dads are indeed present and active figures. More specifically, the report found that Black fathers who live with their children are more involved in activities like helping with homework, doing bath time, reading to and playing with little ones, and taking them to activities when compared to white and Hispanic fathers. Likewise, a study by the National Library of Medicine found Black fathers who are nonresidential figures (meaning, they don’t live in the home with their children) are more likely than Hispanic and White fathers to share responsibilities and display effective co-parenting.

Actor and singer Rotimi – Tommy Oliver

This year’s Father Noir project continues to feature images of celebrity dads who are elucidating those findings, including actor and singer Rotimi, P-Valley star J. Alphonse Nicholson, NBA player John Wall, Zatima actor Devale Ellis, and singer-songwriter Eric Bellinger. In the stunning images, these celebs can be seen sharing wholesome moments with their children in ways only fathers can (plenty of wrestling!).

Oliver is also a father himself to three boys–Brooks, Aristotle, and Langston. We spoke with the entrepreneur and artist about his views on Black fathers and what he enjoys most about being a dad.

ESSENCE: What are three things you most enjoy about being a father?



Tommy Oliver: I love spending time with my kids, which can be anything from reading together to wrestling–body slams, suplexes, power bombs, elbow drops–to cooking together to playing board games.

What positive impact have you seen Father Noir have on our community over the past four years? And why do you choose to deliver the project through images?

It’s an interesting thing since photography, as Aaron Bryant once said to me, is perhaps number six on the list of things I do, yet I’ve been told by Melvin Gregg, Robbie Jones, and several other Father Noir dads that my photos are the only photos they have hanging of them and their kids in their homes and those photos mean the world to them, which in turn means the world to me. Fathers are often pretty bad at celebrating themselves, and being able to help them capture a moment in time with their kids, since seeing really is believing, both for them and for the community, has been met with love, excitement, and even multiple years of coverage in Essence, so look at that.

Why do you think the media focuses more on absent fathers than present ones?

Because people are lazy, uninformed, and click-bait headlines do better despite what the data says or how damaging it is to our community to pass those things off as truth. I’d love to see Black fathers framed truthfully, which is that they/we are present and loving.

What do you think is one of the greatest impediments Black fathers face?

Internalizing the ways they’re misrepresented in the media. Also, not having or building a Dad village of like-minded people who can support when times are tough or just to bounce questions off of without judgment.

What words of encouragement do you have for fathers struggling to show up for their kids?

Kids need fathers in their lives, and even for those fathers who feel they don’t know what the hell they’re doing, because who amongst us really does? Keep showing up because just being there can make all the difference.

Do you have a Black celebrity father you look up to and why? What qualities do they embody?

There are fathers who are celebrities who I respect because they are great fathers and not because they are celebrities like Michael Ealy. He is just a great guy who is always there for his kids; he also cares more about being a good dad than he does about making movies or TV shows. Shout out to those who do the work.

How do you think Black fathers would like to be celebrated and appreciated?

The only celebration I need is the way my kids look at me.

Check out some of our favorite images from this year’s Father Noir project, and Happy Father’s Day to all the Black dads in the world. Thank you for all you do, and we hope you know how much your presence matters!

