EFOC 2024: Thrilling Tales: A Conversation With Black Thriller Authors

On July 5 at Thrilling Tales: A Conversation With Black Thriller Authors, there were quite a few compelling moments. Moderator Adrienne Joseph kept the energy high throughout and was a noteworthy addition. Authors Octavia Grant, Wanda M. Morris, and Ian K. Smith divulged details surrounding their respective books and provided insights on their ability to captivate their fanbases.

Smith who is known for his thrillers shared that the city of Chicago is a large inspiration for his novels. “I get inspiration everywhere.” He also declared that he avidly pulls from what he feels his readers will enjoy consuming. “I write what I think is important,” he noted when referencing some of the political connotations that are found within his writings. When touching on other sources of inspiration he said he writes characters based on traits he admires too.

Interestingly, Morris shared that she grew up hearing that she has Gullah roots in her family. For her latest novel All Her Little Secrets she pulled from this background and poured it into an enriching and historic story. “It’s so interesting how God sets your path because as I started to research this book I started to learn about all these cultural things that would occur in my family when I was growing up.”

Octavia Grant shared compelling insights on how she engages with her readers. She said that she often listens to what they would like to see in her works. By stating this Grant admits that she allows her readers to guide her a bit in regard to her writing process. It’s admirable that she notes this. “I have the freedom to write to engage,” she noted. One-on-one time with her fans in addition to giveaways are helpful as well.

“As an author, it is our job to put out the work that our readers want to see,” Grant shared. Representing positive images of Black men is highly important to Grant too. Her affinity for these figures is because she loves strong Black male characters in books.

“I’m going to write what I want to write–and create what I want to create,” said Smith. “It’s easy for me to emulate what I like.” He also writes for his readers. Immediately after sharing this, he detailed how in one of his novels he created a main character that was politically charged. He feels that his books should speak to some of the moments we’re currently living through.