Teens Mourn Parents Killed In Tragic Car Crash Just Before Christmas

GoFundMe

Two siblings in New Rochelle, NY, are mourning the tragic loss of their parents, who were killed in a fiery car crash earlier this month.

Jahmale Ledeatte, 46, and Tracey Ledeatte, 44, were killed on Dec. 3 when their Tesla reportedly struck a wall and burst into flames in Pelham Manor, according to Westchester News 12. Local authorities, including Pelham Manor Police Chief Gregory Sancho, said that speed may have played a role in the devastating crash, as reported by local news outlet The Daily Voice.

Now, their teenage children are left grappling with not the emotional void of losing their parents and the financial strain of keeping their lives on track. Savannah, the couple’s daughter, has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help support herself and her brother.

“In a heart-wrenching turn of events, my life and my brother’s life were changed forever when our parents tragically passed away in a car crash,” Savannah shared on the fundraising page. She described the siblings as being “emotionally devastated” and struggling to cover basic expenses.

“We are just two siblings trying to keep going,” she continued. “While we are still in mourning, the reality of daily life is quickly catching up to us. We are struggling to afford basic needs, as well as the expenses that come with being active and engaged in school and life. Sports have always been a way for us to stay connected to our parents’ values and passions, but right now, the cost of maintaining these activities feels impossible.”

Savannah expressed that their need for support goes beyond survival—it’s about maintaining their parents’ legacy through staying active in the community. “We are reaching out for support, not just to cover the essentials, but to also keep our spirits up through sports and community involvement. Any help, no matter how small, will make a difference in our lives. We are trying to stay strong, and with a little support, we know we can begin to rebuild. Thank you for taking the time to read our story,” she said.

The New Rochelle School District, where the siblings are students, expressed its deep sorrow over the tragedy and pledged its unwavering support for the teens.”Our hearts and minds are especially with their children, who are an integral part of our school family,” Superintendent Corey Reynolds said, according to The Daily Voice. “We are here to support you.”