Parents Of 7-Year-Old Black Student Demand Answers After Child Was 'Hung' And Injured In School Bathroom

Getty Images

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland is investigating an incident where an elementary school student was allegedly found hanging on a hook in a school bathroom. The incident happened on Friday, Nov. 15.

According to the boy’s mother, who shared her story in a social media post and later spoke with WUSA News 9, her son—a second grader—was “hung” by a fourth grader in the boys’ bathroom at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School in Waldorf, Maryland.

“The principal went into the bathroom & found my baby foaming out the mouth & unconscious,” she wrote. “I walked into the trauma room with 8-10 doctors surrounding my son. This is the most heartbreaking & traumatizing situation my family has ever been in.”

She also expressed anger and heartbreak, writing, “Everything about this is unacceptable; nothing about this is ok. BULLYING is never ok. I’m feeling anger & seeing red, but my son is here by the grace of GOD, and I will forever be thankful! I have so many questions left unanswered.”

The boy’s parents, who want to remain anonymous, told WUSA that their son was left with bruises on his neck and marks under his eyes. “He’s traumatized. It’s going to take time,” his mom said. “This is not something he’s going to just get over overnight.”

In a letter to parents and staff on the day of the incident, Barnhart Elementary School principal Carrie Burke called the situation “horseplaying.” She wrote that two students were playing around in the bathroom when one of their jackets got caught on a stall door hook.

“The student was not able to free themselves, and the other student involved was also not able to help them,” Burke explained. She added that the second student left to get help from staff, and administrators called 911 as a precaution.

On Nov. 18, School Superintendent Maria Navarro released a letter stating that the district’s investigation had found no indication that the incident was racially motivated or intentionally harmful. However, she acknowledged the seriousness of what happened.

“Based on our investigation so far, we have no reason to believe this was race-related or there was any intent for anyone to be hurt,” Navarro wrote. “However, disciplinary consequences following the CCPS Code of Student Conduct are being imposed due to the serious nature of this incident.”

Navarro also mentioned that threats and disturbing rhetoric online have added to the tension, prompting the school to bring in additional police resources. She assured families that restroom use protocols, including sending students in pairs and monitoring hallways, had been reviewed with staff.

Still, the boy’s mother isn’t satisfied with the school’s explanation. She said to WUSA, “It doesn’t make sense to me. How do you get caught on a hook? I want answers, and we won’t stop till we get answers.”

As of now, neither student is at the school. The 7-year-old’s mom told WTOP News that her son, who is still recovering, won’t be returning to Barnhart Elementary.

“This is serious,” she told WJLA. “His face, his physical appearance is … I can’t even explain it. I don’t want to see my child like this.”

The district has announced plans to meet with the school community to address concerns and update families on the investigation.