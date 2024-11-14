Harriet Tubman Honored With Posthumous Promotion To General, 160 Years After Her Heroic Military Service

Harriet Tubman, a revered abolitionist and the first woman to lead an American military action during wartime was posthumously awarded the rank of brigadier general on Monday. On Veteran’s Day, a crowd gathered at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park in Dorchester County, Maryland, for a ceremony to honor Tubman’s legacy and officially commission Tubman as a one-star general in the Maryland National Guard, NPR reports.

Governor Wes Moore described the ceremony as a monumental day for the state of Maryland and for the nation, stating, “Today, we celebrate a soldier and a person who earned the title of veteran. Today, we celebrate one of the greatest authors of the American story.”

During the Civil War, Tubman became the first woman to lead an armed military raid, which liberated over 750 enslaved people. Tubman was also instrumental in providing the Union with vital intelligence on Confederate supply lines and troop locations. In recognition of her bravery, she later received a Civil War pension for her service as a nurse and cook, caring for both soldiers and newly freed African Americans.

At the ceremony, Major General Janeen Birckhead and Tubman’s descendants acknowledged her historic military contributions and officially awarded her the one-star general title. Tina Wyatt, Tubman’s great-great-great-grandniece, took part in a symbolic pinning ceremony to honor her ancestor’s enduring legacy.

“Aunt Harriet was one of those veterans informally, she gave up any rights that she had obtained for herself to be able to fight for others. She is a selfless person,” Wyatt said.

Governor Moore also recently renamed Maryland’s Banneker Douglass Museum as the Banneker Douglass Tubman Museum, commemorating Tubman’s legacy on Maryland’s Emancipation Day. “Our history is our power,” Moore said at the renaming, emphasizing the strength that comes from honoring past struggles and victories.

Across the country, Tubman’s legacy continues to grow. Philadelphia has commissioned a 14-foot bronze statue in her honor, set for display next year. In Newark, NJ, a 25-foot monument was unveiled in honor in 2023 and a Chicago elementary school was renamed for Tubman in 2022. While plans to feature her image on the $20 bill remain stalled, Tubman’s influence as a military and civil rights icon is undeniable.