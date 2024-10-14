Southern University Makes History With Largest-Ever Class Of Black Male Nurses

Medical professional working in a hospital in the North East of England. He is dressed in scrubs looking at the camera smiling with a stethoscope around his neck.

In a field where only 13% of nurses are men, Southern University is rewriting the script.

This year, the historically Black university in Baton Rouge made history by welcoming 19 Black men into its nursing program – the largest cohort of Black male nursing students in the school’s history. It’s not just a number; it’s a revolution in healthcare diversity.

This milestone shatters more than just enrollment records. It challenges long-standing stereotypes, opens new pathways in healthcare, and promises to reshape patient care in communities of color. In a profession starved for diversity, especially among Black men, Southern University’s achievement isn’t just progress – it’s a powerful statement.

Sandra Brown, Dean of Southern University’s College of Nursing and Allied Health, shared additional context on this breakthrough. ““Public trust begins with public health. So, you have to have individuals who are culturally diverse to be able to relate and impact the outcomes of the patients they serve,” Brown said. Her words underscore the magnitude of this achievement in nursing education.

But this didn’t happen by chance. Behind this historic moment lies a strategic push fueled by a $349,000 grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration. This funding breathed life into the “Nursing Workforce Diversity Program,” a targeted initiative aimed at boosting enrollment and retention of men in nursing programs.

Southern University’s milestone isn’t just about numbers; it’s about changing perceptions and opening new paths in healthcare. The students themselves are acutely aware of the impact they’re making.

John Babin, one of the nursing students, speaks to the broader implications of their presence in the program: “Black men can do other things besides football and basketball, or being incarcerated in places like prison, so this is seen as an option that they can have.”

This sentiment is echoed by many in the cohort, including Corey Clinton, who describes their experience at Southern University as “one of a kind.” These students are not just pursuing a career; they’re challenging stereotypes and reshaping the face of healthcare.

As these 19 trailblazers progress through their studies, they’re not just hitting the books – they’re becoming role models. Every clinical rotation, every passed exam, every step closer to their degree sends a powerful message to young Black men: a nursing career isn’t just possible, it’s a path to making a real difference.

“I think now other males, younger black males, older males having the opportunity to see what we’re doing here is only going to ignite a fire in them and say we have the opportunity to decide our own story and now allow the world to make that decision for us,” nursing student Ray Washington said.

This milestone at Southern University isn’t just changing the face of one nursing program; it’s paving the way for a healthcare system that truly reflects the diversity of the communities it serves. It’s a reminder that when barriers fall, everyone wins – from aspiring nurses to the patients who will benefit from more culturally competent care.