Michelle Obama Just Posted An Important Video Message For All Americans

Election Day 2020 is less than 100 days away and Michelle Obama is making sure everybody knows it. On Sunday, July 26, the former first lady shared a special message through her voting rights organization, When We All Vote. It called for Americans to get registered and ready to vote while also sharing the progress that the initiative has made since it launched its Election 2020 push.

“Every American deserves to have their voice heard at the ballot box… every American deserves to have a say in the future of this country we all love,” Obama asserts in a nearly two-minute clip posted to YouTube and social media. “So keep that foot on the gas!”

To date, When We All Vote has reached over one million eligible voters and has registered more than 100,000 of them. They’ve also done their part in training individuals who provide volunteer support to encourage more people to make their voices heard on Election Day 2020. The voting group has keyed in on the youngest voters, high school students, and signed up more than 8,000 educators and high schoolers for My School Votes, an initiative aimed at taking a community approach to voter registration. In addition, more than 250 organizations have signed on to help Obama tap into those eligible voters who the groups serve on a daily basis.

“We’ve only got 100 days left,” Obama reminds, “and we’ve got to direct every ounce of energy we have into making sure everyone we know understands the importance of their voice and their vote.”

The author of Becoming, star of her own Netflix doc, and host of a brand new podcast is also designating a period in which everyday Americans can play their part in such a critical election. From September 20 -27, When We All Vote will be spearheading a “Week of Action.” The organization plans to engage their network of volunteers, partners, supporters, Co-chairs and Ambassadors in an effort to make a strong push toward voter registration and turnout. That network includes all of us.