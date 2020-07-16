Courtesy

Have you ever dreamed of having our forever first lady in your ear? Well, get ready.

The first episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast premieres on July 29 via Spotify, the streamer announced Thursday. Our forever FLOTUS’ podcast will feature conversations about the relationships that make us who we are, including our connections with our parents, siblings, partners, besties and mentors. It’ll even touch on our relationship with self.

Expect guest appearances from the Robinson clan, including Mrs. Obama’s mama Marian Robinson and older brother Craig Robinson; President Barack Obama’s former advisor Valerie Jarrett; journalist and NPR’s first Black woman host Michele Norris and Dr. Sharon Malone, who’s an obstetrician-gynecologist as well as the wife of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

“What I love about these conversations that is that they’re topics and issues that we’re all dealing with no matter what is going on. Whether that’s a global pandemic or a nationwide reckoning with race,” Obama says in a promo video, serving casual chic in a white and grey top and a cascade of curls.

“My hope is that this podcast can be a place for us to sort through the answers to the questions we’re all trying to answer. A place to open up and be a little vulnerable and have some fun along the way.”

Obama’s podcast comes thanks to an exclusive multi-year partnership with Spotify and the former first couple’s production company, High Ground Productions. An audio division is dedicated solely to producing podcasts featuring diverse voices.

The first couple also has a deal with Netflix to produce documentaries, films and scripted and unscripted programming, including The Fifth Risk, a Frederick Douglass biopic. It also released Mrs. Obama’s documentary, Becoming, which allowed viewers to follow her on her arena book tour.

If you want to tune in, there’s no need to adjust your current subscription from free to paid, because this ear candy is complimentary to all listeners.