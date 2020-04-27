If you were one of the unlucky ones and didn’t score a highly coveted ticket to Michelle Obama’s book tour, you’re in good company.

But don’t worry ladies because our forever first lady made sure we didn’t miss anything as she documented the entire experience for a new documentary coming to Netflix next month.

Becoming is Netflix’s latest original doc, coming from the Obama’s own production company, Higher Ground Productions. It takes viewers behind the scenes of Mrs. Obama’s 34-city book tour, sharing stories and lessons learned along the way.

In a brand new trailer, Mrs. Obama reflects on how the tour granted her the opportunity to pursue one of her new passions since leaving the White House.

“I crave some longer experiences with young people,” she says, “the tour could do a great job of giving me a taste of it.”

Becoming premieres on Netflix May 6.