Ohio Reporter Hospitalized After Being Shot In Apparent Domestic Violence Incident

Winnie Dortch/ Facebook.com

A local television news reporter in Ohio is in the hosptial following a tragic shooting in an apparent domestic violence incident.

Winnie Dortch, a reporter for WOIO 19 News in Cleveland was shot early Monday morning in the suburb of Lakewood, Ohio while covering a story, the station reports.

Lakewood police said they had initially received reports of two people arguing in the area, 19 News said, per the departmen.As police officers were responding, they received additional reports of shots being fired, the department said, according to 19 News.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Dortch and 34-year-old Bryant Carter with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk. Carter was pronounced dead at the scene, and police believe he shot Dortch before taking his own life.

Dortch was rushed to the hospital, has reportedly undergone surgery and is now recovering at after being injured during the incident which took place around 8 a.m on Monday.In response to the shooting, 19 News reported its staff is “heartbroken for Winnie and her family” and are “wishing her a quick and full recovery.”

“This morning, our friend and colleague Winnie Dortch was the victim of a brutal domestic violence attack. She was immediately rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center and underwent surgery for her injuries,” WOIO News Director Brian Sinclair said in the report. “Our prayers are with her, her young daughter, and the many other victims of domestic violence in our community.”

Dortch had recently announced she would be joining WGN-TV in her hometown of Chicago this December. In a social media post on September 18, she expressed excitement about returning home: “For years, I’ve been trying to make it back home to the best city in the Midwest!… God has a way of bringing things FULL CIRCLE! My childhood dream has come true.”

The local police will continue to investigate the shooting, as well as the nature of the relationship between Dortch and Carter.