Nike Dedicates A Building To Serena Williams On Their Corporate Campus

We have all watched the greatness of Serena Williams for the last few decades. Now, it will be cemented in a 1-million-square-foot building at Nike’s headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.

On Instagram, she said it was a childhood dream of hers to have a building at Nike.

“When I was just a kid, I visited the Nike campus and I saw that athletes get buildings,” she wrote to her 14.6 million followers. “After that visit, I knew I wanted two things: to be a Nike athlete and to have a building. Can you believe it? I have a BUILDING Y’ALL!!! This is CRAZY!!!”

The Serena Williams Building is the largest on Nike’s campus and includes a 140-seat theater named after her daughter Olympia.

In a news release, Nike said the company’s design, insights and product-merchandising teams will work together in the new space. The building’s tripartite structure is inspired by Williams’ greatness, and it references the goddess Nike’s wings. The Serena Williams Building demonstrates Nike’s commitment to championing athletes.

“The whole building takes your breath away,” Williams shared in the Nike press release. “Every element, everywhere you go, is an opportunity to be inspired. I hope this building encourages people to bring out the best of themselves and to dream bigger than they thought possible.”

The beautiful structure was also designed to be extremely functional, according to the brand.

“Architecture has long been a creative catalyst for Nike,” said John Hoke, Nike’s chief design officer, in the press release. “A manifestation of form and function following footprint, this building embodies Serena’s legacy as a force for positive change.”