Courtesy of Nike

Nike has long been committed to pushing forward the culture by celebrating Black athletes and global changemakers. Hence, its Nike Yardrunner campaign, a celebration of the rich history, heritage, and legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), rolled out last November. Well it’s that time again, and this time, Nike is not only highlighting students who exemplify a commitment to community, legacy, and excellence via storytelling but is also offering HBCU swag at select Nike stores.

“The new HBCU Fan Gear brings to life the historical institutions and their trailblazing alumni,” explains a press release shared with ESSENCE. “Led by HBCU alum from ideation to execution, this work is intended to celebrate and empower the Black community.”

The new drop follows their six-year partnership with Florida A&M University Athletics as its official athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment provider. It also comes on the heels of Nike’s July announcement that they will continue to supply FAMU with footwear, uniforms, and apparel.

Ahead, learn more about some of the impactful Yardrunners who after running things at their alma mater, are running things around the globe.