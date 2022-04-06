17 Times Serena Williams And Daughter Olympia Were Twinning

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

When Serena Williams isn’t busy being a double-digit Grand Slam champion, she’s championing motherhood and slaying with her daughter Olympia Ohanian. Born in 2017, the little superstar is the love child of Williams and her husband, entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian.

Williams has openly talked about how much she enjoys motherhood, but recently admitted that there were times she didn’t feel connected to her baby girl early on.

“I was nervous about meeting my baby. Throughout my pregnancy, I’d never felt a connection with her,” she wrote in a new essay for ELLE. “While I loved being pregnant, I didn’t have that amazing Oh my God, this is my baby moment, ever. It’s something people don’t usually talk about, because we’re supposed to be in love from the first second.

Loading the player…

She added, “Yes, I was a lioness who would protect her baby at any cost, but I wasn’t gushing over her. I kept waiting to feel like I knew her during pregnancy, but the feeling never came. Some of my mom friends told me they didn’t feel the connection in the womb either, which made me feel better, but still, I longed for it.”

Four years later, their connection is one of the most beautiful things to see. Not only is Williams an adoring mom, but she also loves the opportunity to dress up just like her mini-me. She recently reminded us nobody does mother-daughter fashion better as the two twinned out in Balmain in Paris.

Here are some more of our favorite twinning moments from the mother and daughter.

Loading the player...