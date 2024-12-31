New York Prison Officers' Brutal Beating Of Black Inmate Sparks Widespread Outrage

Facebook.com/ Robert Brooks Jr.

The fatal beating of Robert Brooks by corrections officers at an upstate New York prison has sparked widespread outrage, investigations and mobilized protests. The December 9 incident, captured on body camera footage, has ignited renewed discussions about systemic violence and the pressing need for law enforcement reform.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James released body camera footage on Friday showing the brutal attack on Robert Brooks at the Marcy Correctional Facility in Marcy, NY. The video captures corrections officers punching, choking and assaulting Brooks, a 43-year-old inmate who had been serving a 12-year sentence for first-degree assault since 2017. Brooks, who was handcuffed and lying in a semi-conscious state, was pronounced dead the following day at Wing Hospital in Utica, New York.

According to James, none of the officers had activated their body cameras, leaving the footage from the eight videos released without sound, as the cameras remained in “standby mode.”

The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigations has launched an investigation into Brooks’ death. James promised to “use every possible tool available to us to investigate this death thoroughly and swiftly.” She called the footage of the beating “shocking and disturbing,” emphasizing just how serious this incident is and the need to hold those responsible accountable.

The death of Brooks has drawn sharp parallels to the murder of George Floyd in 2020, which led to a national reckoning on race and policing. Despite the initial momentum for reform, federal efforts have largely stalled.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul expressed outrage over Brooks’ death and announced a full investigation. “Like all New Yorkers, I was outraged and horrified after seeing footage of the senseless killing of Robert Brooks,” Hochul stated. “The State of New York has zero tolerance for individuals who break the law, and I am committed to holding everyone involved fully accountable.” Hochul also directed officials to initiate the firing of 14 individuals implicated in the attack.

The Department of Corrections has suspended 13 employees, including correctional officers, sergeants and a nurse, without pay. One officer has resigned. Civil rights groups and advocacy organizations have condemned the incident as emblematic of a broader culture of violence within the New York Department of Corrections. Protests are planned across the state, including a demonstration outside the New York State Governor’s Mansion.