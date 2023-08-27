Sunday Is National Cinema Day— Here’s How To Watch A Movie For Just Four Dollars!

If you’re just now learning about National Cinema Day, don’t worry—you’re not too late to the party. This year’s celebration is only the second occurrence, following last year’s inaugural holiday, which was a rousing success.

This year, more than 3,000 locations nationwide will be participating in the second National Cinema Day on Sunday, August 27. “For one day, all movies – in all formats and at all showtimes – will be $4 at participating theaters,” including Regal and AMC chains.

You can simply purchase tickets online or buy in person at your select theater. But, given the low price, you may want to book ahead of time before seats are sold out.

National Cinema Day celebrants will also be able to catch a sneak peak of the new releases slated for the Fall.

Some participating theaters are even offering special promotions on items at the concessions stand.

In a statement, the Cinema Foundation said, “Building on the unprecedented success of last year’s inaugural National Cinema Day, the Cinema Foundation is calling on film fans across the country to gather for a national day to celebrate the magic of the movies on the big screen.”

“The second annual National Cinema Day celebrates the power of movies to bring us all together, and discounted admissions for all movies at participating U.S. theaters in all formats (including Premium Large Format screens) will be no more than $4,” the statement continued.

This is in contrast to last year’s National Cinema Day, where tickets were $3 and celebrated on Saturday as opposed to Sunday. In 2022, more than 8 million people participating, helping to generate $23.8 million dollars in revenue, even with the discounted ticket prices. The initiative also garnered the highest attendance day on record for 2022.

The Cinema Foundation, a National Association of Theater Owners nonprofit affiliate, announced the first-ever National Cinema Day last year following an uptick in moviegoers to theaters, “following two years of a serious slide in attendance amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.” This holiday was meant to ensure a big box office take over Labor Day weekend.

“We wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” Jackie Brenneman, the Cinema Foundation’s president, said. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

President & CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners Michael O’Leary said “Movies have the power to bring us together to share in the joy, the thrill and the magic of a great story told on the big screen. National Cinema Day is a celebration of movie fandom and of the uniting role that movie theaters play in our communities.”