28 Movies Everyone Should Watch This Black History Month

Black History Month is finally underway; a time for us to say it loud, showcase our joy, appreciate our past and celebrate our future.

While BHM is a great time to brush up on our history and our ongoing journey to overcome, it’s also a wonderful time to look at our varying stories, perspectives, and messages conveyed through art.

While we all have our go-to selections, there are some films slightly off the beaten path of tales of perseverance through Jim Crow or victory over slavery that often get overlooked; films that examine lesser-known historical stories, alternate perspectives of well-known events, or slices of Black life we don’t always consider. So while we love and appreciate selections like Selma and Hidden Figures, this list will veer from those standards a bit.

The films on this list come from Black writers or directors, dive deeper into our traditions and cultural practices, tell a previously unknown story about our historical figures, or share some of our unique experiences.

From historical accounts to fictionalized dramatizations, our lives and our stories are celebrated through the selections on this list. Take a look and see where you can stream these selections each day this month: