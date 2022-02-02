28 Movies Everyone Should Watch This Black History Month

Black History Month is finally underway; a time for us to say it loud, showcase our joy, appreciate our past and celebrate our future.
While BHM is a great time to brush up on our history and our ongoing journey to overcome, it’s also a wonderful time to look at our varying stories, perspectives, and messages conveyed through art.
While we all have our go-to selections, there are some films slightly off the beaten path of tales of perseverance through Jim Crow or victory over slavery that often get overlooked; films that examine lesser-known historical stories, alternate perspectives of well-known events, or slices of Black life we don’t always consider. So while we love and appreciate selections like Selma and Hidden Figures, this list will veer from those standards a bit.
The films on this list come from Black writers or directors, dive deeper into our traditions and cultural practices, tell a previously unknown story about our historical figures, or share some of our unique experiences.
From historical accounts to fictionalized dramatizations, our lives and our stories are celebrated through the selections on this list. Take a look and see where you can stream these selections each day this month:
01
Small Axe: Mangrove
The first entry in Small Axe, Steve McQueen’s anthology film series focusing the lives of West Indian immigrants in London from the 1960s to the 1980s, Mangrove is the true story of The Mangrove Nine, a collective who violently clashed with London police in 1970. The film focuses on the events leading up to the conflict and the ensuing trial, which became the nation’s first legal acknowledgment of racially-motivated actions by London’s Metropolitan Police.(Amazon Prime)
02
Good Hair
Natural hair is pretty much the norm now, but when Chris Rock released his comedic documentary Good Hair in 2009, the “creamy crack” was a dominant staple in Black women’s hairstyling and care. Rock’s illuminating tour through Black hair culture and customs over time and eye-opening examination of our evolving beauty standards and practices helped jump-start the “natural hair movement” in the late aughts, as Black women ditched the perms and learned about big chops and protective styles en masse. We wonder what a sequel would have to say about today’s Black hair landscape… (Peacock)
03
One Night in Miami…
Regina King’s directorial debut gives a fictionalized account of one incredible night where cultural icons became historic leaders. It’s February 25th, 1964, and Muhammad Ali (then Cassius Clay), Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown are gathered in Miami for Clay’s big fight against Sonny Liston. The four clash and come together while discussing their roles in the Civil Rights Movement and the cultural upheaval of the 1960s. (Amazon Prime)
04
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
Soul singer Sam Cooke was a close friend of leaders like Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, and mobilized and inspired his people with his classic song “A Change is Gonna Come.” His sudden, bizarre, violent murder at a California hotel has long raised eyebrows. This film serves as an examination of the circumstances and controversy surrounding Sam Cooke’s murder, who had a potential interest in extinguishing his light and halting his trajectory toward becoming a Civil Rights leader in entertainment. (Netflix)
05
Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror
When it comes to horror movies, we don’t always die first! Horror Noire draws a direct line between African-American history and the evolution of the horror film genre and examines the roles that Black people have played in the development of the horror film genre. From supernatural villains to heroic final girls, actors like Loretta Devine, Tony Todd, Rachel True, and author Tananarive Due weigh in on the themes and messages Black portrayals in horror have brought to light. (Prime Video / Shudder)
06
I Am Not Your Negro
Based on James Baldwin’s unfinished manuscript Remember This House and narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, I Am Not Your Negro acts as part documentary, part social commentary on the history of race and racism in the United States. Baldwin’s observations on Black identity examine the public perception and portrayal of Black people and America’s “need” too give a sector of society for the classification of “n*gger.” (Netflix)
07
Black Wax: Gil Scott-Heron
Once dubbed “the most dangerous musician alive,” Gil Scott-Heron is credited as a forefather of modern Hip-Hop storytelling. Black Wax is a musical-political entertainment film featuring several of Heron’s now-infamous free-association jazz/funk spoken word performances of pieces providing commentary on American values and injustice aimed at Black people. (Prime Video)
08
Ghosts of Mississippi
Focusing on the 1989 trial of the white supremacist who killed Civil Rights Leader Medgar Evers in his driveway in 1963, Ghosts of Mississippi focuses on Evers’ widow Myrlie, who sought the help of a decorated lawyer with political aspirations to bring her husband’s killer to trial for the third time in 30 years after two previous attempts resulting in hung juries. (Prime Video)
09
Belle
Largely considered Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s breakout role, Belle is loosely based on the true story of Dido Elizabeth Belle, the daughter of West African slave Mara Belle and high-ranking British naval officer Sir John Lindsay. Born in the West Indes, Belle was raised free and aristocratic by her wealthy aunt and uncle in Hampstead, London, and became heiress to a large sum of land and fortune upon their deaths. The fictionalized depiction sees the rare Black aristocrat navigating life and love among the white elite while the tragic Zong Massacre is tried in the courts and the morality of the Trans-Atlantic slave trade is hotly debated in high society. (Prime Video / Vudu)
10
A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks
This documentary film follows the life and lasting influence of legendary photographer Gordon Parks, who famously and beautifully captured the Black experience in the Southern United States during the height of segregation and Jim Crow laws. The impact of his work and its ripple effects on modern-day photojournalism and documentary filmmaking is examined, with commentary from the likes of Ava DuVernay, Nelson George, and Spike Lee, among others. (HBO Max)
11
Dead Presidents
Though most mainly recall the film’s iconic heist scene, Dead Presidents is actually a much more pensive portrayal of the treatment of Black veterans upon their return from the Vietnam war. Loosely based on the true-life experiences of Haywood T. Kirkland, himself a Vietnam veteran with friends who ended up in prison after committing a robbery while disguised in facepaint, it stars Larenz Tate as Anthony Curtis, an optimistic teen who joins the service immediately after high school. After 4 harrowing years in Vietnam, Curtis returns home to The Bronx, only to find himself with low opportunity and few options. With his back against the wall, he and a crew of veteran friends devise a desperate plan to rob an armored car full of cash. (Prime Video / Vudu)
12
Rosewood
Directed by the late John Singleton, this historical drama is based on the true events of the 1923 Rosewood massacre, when a mob of white supremacists terrorized and destroyed a thriving Black town in rural Florida, killing dozens in the process. Spurned by the false claims of a white woman in a neighboring town, a mob of white men descends on Rosewood seeking a recently escaped Black prisoner who they assume to be the Black man that “violently attacked” the woman, attacking every citizen in their path while using the search as their justification. Survivors and descendants were consulted during filming, with real historical accounts of events and people involved guiding the story. (Prime Video)
13
Yardie
Based on the wildly popular 1992 crime novel by the same name, notably sold outside of concert halls and hair salons at the time, Yardie is the directorial debut of Idris Elba. It follows the story of Dennis “D” Campbell, a Jamaican henchman with a troubled past, sent to London on a mission to drop off drugs for his boss. His ensuing journey through the late 1970’s crimee underworld finds him faced with the tough decision to let go of the demons that haunt him to face a brighter future or become the very thing that tore his family apart. (Prime Video)
14
Sankofa
A model with little knowledge of her roots or respect for her heritage is whisked away from her photoshoot at a Ghanaian slave castle into the past, where she experiences firsthand being sold, bought, and transported across the Atlantic Ocean to a life of hard labor in the Southern U.S. More of an interpretive art film than a traditionally straightforward story, Sankofa reminds watchers of the importance of respecting and recognizing where we came from to progress to a better and brighter future. (Netflix)
15
Fresh Dressed
This 2015 documentary deep dives into the history of Hip-Hop fashion from its roots in the Southern US to its arrival in corporate America. Showcasing archival footage from Hip Hop’s infancy and input from fashion experts, the doc also features commentary from Hip-Hop fashion icons like Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Swizz Beats, and Pusha T among others. (Prime Video)
16
Within Our Gates
If you’re looking for a TRUE dose of Black history on film, this 1920 silent film may be for you. One of the first Black film directors, Oscar Micheaux, examined the current racial climate in the early 1900s; everything from The Great Migration to Jim Crow Laws, to the looming threat of attacks by the Ku Klux Klan. Featuring a Black cast, the film focuses on the experiences of a woman named Sylvia who travels north in an effort to raise money for a school for Black children back home in the rural South. While there, she faces varying levels of adversity and some big revelations about who she truly is. (MUBI / Paramount + / Prime Video)
17
BlacKKKlansman
Spike Lee’s 2018 film is based on the true story of Black Colorado police officer Ron Stallworth, who manages to infiltrate the local Ku Klux Klan and thwart their attempts at terror attacks…all via phone. (Vudu / Prime Video)
18
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Centering on the true story of Henrietta Lacks, an African-American woman whose cells were used to create the first immortal human cell line, this film is told through the eyes of Lack’s daughter Deborah (played by Oprah Winfrey) and a journalist. It chronicles Deborah’s search to learn about the mother she never knew, and how the unauthorized harvesting of Lacks’ cancerous cells in 1951 led to medical breakthroughs that last to this day. (HBO Max)
19
MLK/FBI
Based on newly declassified files, this 2020 documentary film takes a deep dive into the United States government’s surveillance and harassment of Martin Luther King, Jr. under J. Edgar Hoover. Directed by Sam Pollard of Eyes on the Prize fame, the film notes that despite the release of this new information regarding the smear campaign against King, not all FBI documents surrounding the FBI’s plots against him have been declassified. The full record will be declassified to the public in 2027… (Hulu / IFC)
20
Bessie
A biopic on the too-short life of the ‘Empress of the Blues,’ Bessie Smith. Expertly played by Queen Latifah, Bessie is a portrait of an immense talent, whose love for music took her from anonymity to international fame in the 1920s blues scene. The film focuses on the life, loves, and lows of a tenacious spirit who, despite her own demons, went on to become one of the most successful and influential musical artists of the 20th century.
(HBO Max)
21
Just Mercy
Based on the true story of a wrongfully convicted Black man named Walter McMillian, this 2020 film follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) on his battle for justice as he defends a man sentenced to death despite evidence proving his innocence. Jamie Foxx co-stars as the McMillian in this moving tale. (Netflix)
22
Introducing Dorothy Dandridge
Based on the true story of Hollywood star Dorothy Dandridge, Halle Berry famously stars in this story of passion, tragedy, and tremendous success. Spanning the life and career of the legendary actress who overcame Jim Crow and discrimination to become the first African American woman ever nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her iconic role in 1954’s Carmen Jones. From her career highs, personal life lows to her sudden, far-too-soon death, Dandridge’s story is inspiring, yet tragic. (HBO Max)
23
Home Videos / Sermon on the Mount
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael brings a subtle dash of his signature dry humor to this 2-part pensive exploration of the Black experience, told through the lens of his own family. Shot documentary-style, this film features interviews with Carmichael’s mother, father, siblings, uncles, nieces/nephews, and cousins spanning topics from faith, fidelity, womanhood, manhood, happiness, obligation, and self-awareness, among others. (HBO Max)
24
Eyes on the Prize
The quintessential documentary on the Civil Rights Movement, this six-part series was many Millennials’ first striking touchpoint with what our ancestors endured for equal rights in the United States. Eyes on the Prize tells the definitive story of the civil rights era from the point of view of the ordinary men and women whose extraordinary actions launched a movement that changed the fabric of Black American life. If you’ve never seen it (or haven’t seen it since childhood), now is the time to reintroduce yourself and share the experience with your friends, kids, and loved ones. (HBO Max)
25
Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground
Once you’ve fully taken in Eyes on the Prize, check out this documentary special that honors Henry Hampton’s masterpiece and conjures ancestral memories, activates the radical imagination and explores the profound journey for Black liberation through the voices of the movement. Acting as a meditation on the source material and a portal through time, this film is a mystical and lyrical reimagining of the past, examination of the present, and imagination of the future. (HBO Max)
26
Sarafina!
Based on Mbongeni Ngema’s 1987 musical of the same name, Sarafina! focuses on South African teenagers’ fight against apartheid in the Soweto Uprising. (Vudu / Apple TV)
27
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Composed of intimate and unencumbered moments of people in a community, this documentary is a kaleidoscopic and humanistic view of the Black community in Hale County, Alabama. The Academy Award-nominated film trumpets the beauty of life and consequences of the social construction of race, while simultaneously serving as a testament to dreaming big – despite the odds. (Vudu / Prime Video)
28
Glory
A dramatized look at the true story of the U.S. Civil War’s first all-black volunteer company, as they fight prejudices from both their own Union Army and the Confederates who’d rather see them in chains than as free men. Denzel Washington won his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his turn as Private Trip in this historically accurate war epic. (Hulu)
