The Best Black Summer Movies Of All-Time

Many people have their favorite time of the year, but there’s always been something special about summer. It brings back those feelings of nostalgia as a child, playing with friends for hours on end until the street lights come on; to the memories of family cookouts when life was much simpler. As the warmer months draw to a close, we’ve decided to pay homage to those Black films that capture the summer vibes that we’ve all come to know and love.

When referencing these films, a few things come to mind. First, you want to think about the ones that were released during the months of June, July, and August. The film’s concept may not be that of the “summer,” but it still added to the exciting experience of summertime due to when it premiered – à la Dr. Dolittle and Independence Day. Also, films such as The Inkwell hit theaters outside of the three-month window, but the story was told during that time.

In the celebration of another successful summer, here is our list of the best Black Summer Films of all-time.