Tech, Culture, and Connection: What To Expect At AfroTech 2024

AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 03: Guests attend the Women’s Summit | A conversation with Issa Rae at the 2023 AfroTech Conference Summit Stage at Austin Convention Center on November 03, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for AfroTech )

As the tech industry continues to grapple with diversity challenges, Blavity’s AfroTech Conference continuously provides a vital space for Black innovators, entrepreneurs, and professionals to connect, grow, and break into a sector that has long been resistant to inclusivity.

And after much anticipation and excitement — this year is sure to be no different.

Held from November 13-16 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX, AfroTech 2024 will not only showcase the latest advancement’s in tech innovation, but also serve as a playground for Black leaders in tech, business, and entertainment.

As Simone Tyler, Senior Vice President of AfroTech + Live Events at Blavity, Inc., put it, “AfroTech is where decision-makers meet top talent and innovative partners to elevate their business strategies. We are focused on creating a collaborative space where innovation meets execution, and companies can invest in the future of tech leadership.”

AfroTech 2024’s speaker lineup features some of the most influential leaders in tech, entrepreneurship, and advocacy. Notable speakers include Beatrice Dixon, CEO of The Honey Pot Company, Carla Vernón, CEO of The Honest Company, and Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer at Mars Wrigley North America. These discussions will touch on everything from marketing and branding to building inclusive business models.

Joining them will be Alexis McGill Johnson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood, and Sharon Bowen, Chair of the New York Stock Exchange, who will also bring their insights into leadership, healthcare advocacy, and the future of financial equity.

AfroTech’s reputation for merging innovation with culture remains a hallmark of the conference. This year’s event will culminate in the highly anticipated Blavity House Party Block Party, which promises to deliver an unforgettable celebration. Attendees will immerse themselves in vibes filled with music, culture, and connection, featuring performances from Bun B, Jagged Edge, Slim Thug, Mike Jones, and more. This lively block party serves as the perfect capstone to four days of learning, networking, and inspiration.

For Black professionals in tech, AfroTech offers a unique opportunity to forge meaningful connections, whether you’re a startup founder, developer, or C-suite executive. The event’s ability to bring together top talent with decision-makers and investors makes it an invaluable platform for those looking to take their careers to the next level.

And while the buzz around AfroTech 2024 is palpable, the conference’s growth has not come without its share of growing pains. In recent years, attendees have offered constructive criticism, particularly regarding organization, networking opportunities, accessibility, and tangible takeaways. Last year, some voiced concerns that while the high-profile speakers were inspiring, there was a gap in how the event translated that inspiration into action for attendees’ careers. This year’s event continues to build upon feedback from previous years, evolving to offer attendees richer, more interactive opportunities for career growth and collaboration.

The Creative & Design Summit will explore the latest trends in design and cutting-edge concepts from leading creators, while the Women’s Summit will provide a dedicated space for women to connect and learn from trailblazing leaders shaping the future of tech.

Health and environmental justice take center stage at the Health & Environmental Equity Summit, where healthcare professionals, sustainability experts, and MedTech innovators will discuss the advancements and challenges in these critical fields. Meanwhile, the AI & Cybersecurity Stage promises thought-provoking discussions on Quantum AI, automation, and the ethical considerations surrounding AI development, featuring live demos on AI’s diverse applications across industries.

These specialized sessions are designed to provide attendees with not just inspiration, but actionable insights they can apply to their careers and businesses.

For Black professionals in tech, the connections made at AfroTech are often just as valuable as the sessions themselves. In an industry still underrepresented by Black talent—Black professionals make up just 7% of the tech workforce, according to a 2023 report from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission—conferences like AfroTech offer a space to not only meet peers but also to foster relationships that can lead to job opportunities, mentorships, and collaborations.

For many attendees, AfroTech serves as a springboard for building the kinds of professional networks that are essential for career advancement. The only question is — have you gotten your ticket yet?