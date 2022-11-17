These Are All The Businesses That Have Left Twitter So Far

Celebs have already announced their departures from Twitter in response to Elon Musk’s challenge-riddled new leadership. Now it looks like businesses are following suit.

It has been reported that major advertisers have started to flee Twitter since Elon Musk gained ownership of the platform in October amid growing concerns around misinformation, hate speech, and bizarre changes to the popular verification process. The tech billionaire made headlines when he pulled the trigger on a company-wide gutting of departments dedicated to AI ethics and content moderation among others.

In a Gizmodo report, the use of the N-word increased 500%.

In response to the tumult, advertisers are opting to pull their dollars from the platform and other major brands are deleting their accounts altogether. Here’s a growing list of Twitter’s business account exodus.