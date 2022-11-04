Twitter Reportedly Has Gutted Half Of Their Workforce Here’s How They’re Reacting Right Now Across Social Media

On Friday, Twitter implemented sweeping lay offs, with many of the company’s most influential and inclusive departments being completely gutted.

My heart is broken in a way I can’t explain. For many Black people, Blackbirds is the reason they chose Twitter. We were best in class and what other companies strived for. It’s special. Blackbirds is more than an ERG it’s a community. What we built can never be dissolved. 🖤 https://t.co/xhtHghc1l1 — Sio. M (@JustCallMeSio) November 4, 2022

The order came just days after tech billionaire Elon Musk gained ownership, claiming he aimed to clean the app up from harmful bots.

On Thursday, it was reported that a company-wide email was sent stating employees would be informed whether they would be fired on Friday, in a lottery-style layoff process.

“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global work force,” the email said. “We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”

Numerous Twitter employees documented their experience Thursday night and Friday morning, stating they’d already been logged out of their company email accounts and Slack accounts. Blue heart emojis flooded timelines, signaling they’d been ousted.

Get Ready! I’m going to Grace your presence on Twitter with BLUE hearts and PRAYING hands until I feel satisfied. That’s another ten years! 🙏🏽💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 — Monica L Murel (@monicalmurel) October 29, 2022

Many of the employees that are now out of a job stated they’d worked on critically important initiatives, like the prevention of misinformation and racist rhetoric. According to CNN, Twitter employees from departments including ethical AI, marketing and communication, search, public policy, wellness and the curation team which helps manage reliable election information has been let go.

“During this time, you will be on a Non-Working Notice period and your access to Twitter systems will be deactivated,” read the email.

One of the most concerning things about the Twitter layoffs is that a lot of the content moderation and misinformation teams have been gutted, right before an election. Additionally, chief turd Elon wants to launch the "anyone can have a verified check" system before Tuesday. — Sweet Leaves Dad (@TanukiDad) November 4, 2022

The New York Times reported that workers are being kept out of Twitter’s offices on Friday and laid off employees are being barred from taking any items. “To help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data, our offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended,” the email said, according to the outlet.

As a result of the swift layoffs, it’s being reported a class action suit has been filed by ex-employees citing violation of the federal WARN act, which requires employers to provide written notice at least 60 calendar days in advance of covered plant closings and mass layoffs, per the U.S. Department of Labor.