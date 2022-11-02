Twitter Is Reportedly Laying Plans To Make Users Pay To Remain Verified

It looks your paycheck will go towards the blue check soon.

Earlier this week it was widely reported that verified Twitter users may soon have to pay to keep their badges.

A report by The Verge pointed out that the company’s new head Elon Musk is aiming to immediately implement ways to monetize the social media platform. It’s being reported that Musk aims to launch by November 7 and the team working on it has been warned of termination if they fail to meet that strict deadline.

The verified Twitter accounts of government institutions, political leaders or companies is another blurry topic, as it’s not sure how the new verification policy will affect them.

This move is among many controversial steps Musk has quickly taken in the few days he’s been the owner of the social media company. It has also been reported that the multi-billionaire has named himself chief executive after dissolving its board of directors. The Washington Post has reported that a first round of cuts is under discussion that could affect 25% of the company’s staff. Firings are set to reportedly begin on November 1.

After several months of back and forth, the multi-billionaire bought the social media giant for ~$44bn deal.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey left Twitter’s board in May, supporting Mr. Musk’s takeover of the firm.

“Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness,” he said in a tweet after the takeover was approved by the company’s former management team.