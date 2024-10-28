I Spoke With Top Recruiters About Common Resume Mistakes So You Don't Have

Female candidate giving her resume to HR manager during a job interview in office. Woman candidate interview with HR manager in office.

If you’ve noticed your job applications are getting rejected faster than ever, you’re not alone.

Recent data reveals 75 percent of resumes are rejected by applicant tracking system (ATS) software before they even reach the hiring manager. Some social media users have even said they’ve received rejections just minutes after applying to jobs.

This is likely because most ATS relies on artificial intelligence to track keywords in resumes and compares it to job descriptions to help narrow the applicant pool to only the most qualified candidates. This would be great if AI was wholly reliable, but it isn’t yet. Bots, bugs and software incompatibilities can block a seemingly fitting candidate from passing the initial round of application vetting, which can be extremely frustrating for both the recruiter and jobseeker.

But with that, ATS is here to stay. Jobscan reports that around 98% of Fortune 500 companies use some form of ATS software largely due to its efficiency in handling large influxes of numerous applications, so applicants need to learn how to game the system to get the jobs they want.

Kristina Wilson, founder of talent acquisition firm KW Careers says job seekers need to step into the mind of the recruiter and an AI-driven bot to get the attention they deserve.

“Everything from the language you use to the graphics on your resume should be simplified so you don’t trigger the ATS negatively,” she tells ESSENCE. “Essentially, applicants have to be more diligent than ever because their skills aren’t the only thing up for review, it’s how well they can articulate them to generative AI platforms.”

Common Mistakes To Avoid

Wilson says there are common mistakes applicants make when creating resumes that can ultimately count them out from the start.

Mistake 1: Using resume templates incorrectly

“Templates,” she begins. “They’re awesome, especially if you are going into this blind and don’t really have a lot of resume savvy, but be mindful to remove any language that indicates template.”

She says she’s seen some applicants mistakenly leave template prompts like {List Company Name} on their resumes calling attention to the applicant’s lack of attention to detail.

Mistake 2: Mislabeling your duties and responsibilities

“Your resume needs to be a captivating story of the impact you’ve made in each position you’ve held,” Wilson tells ESSENCE. “Write it as if you’re writing a performance review. Highlight your results in a quantitative way.” To her point, data shows recruiters spend only 7.4 seconds initially scanning a resume so it’s important to find meaningful ways to keep their eyes on your resume for as long as possible.

Mistake 3: Using fancy graphics

While they are beautiful, including fancy graphics in resumes are a big no-no according to Wilson.

“Those types of resumes don’t often act favorably with the ATS,” Wilson explains. “It can sometimes disrupt that beautiful format, and it does not come through to us on the ATS the way that you desired.”

Instead, she suggests keeping the resume simple so that it easily translates on the ATS, and sending the more plussed up version in a separate email to the recruiter.

Heather Livingston, MA, NCC, LPC-ND, Career Advisor at University of Phoenix agrees.

“The number one mistake I see is people trying to use a fancy template with pictures or art,” she says. “Yes, it may grab someone’s attention, but for the wrong reasons. The pictures and artwork of the template are not what you want potential employers to notice. You want them to notice your accomplishments, your experience, your expertise, etc. Fancy templates with columns, graphics, pictures, etc. also may not get through application tracking system software. It is better to go with a simple, easy to read format that is still aesthetically pleasing, but minus all the clutter.”

Mistake 4: Not keeping the resume at one page

It has long been suggested to keep resumes at one page. Now it’s not just a suggestion, it’s required.

“Anything more than a page could get kicked out of the ATS,” Wilson says. “Also, recruiters’ attention spans are getting shorter, so it’s in your best interest to keep the information condensed.”

Livingston also points out that while conciseness is crucial, pay attention to how you go about keeping shortening your resume.

“Using multiple columns and a tiny font to keep everything on one page is also a big mistake I see,” she tells ESSENCE. “If you have great experience that spans more than 10 years, then you should definitely have a two-page resume to tout those accomplishments.”

She also says that writing in complete sentences should be prioritized.

Wilson says that if you’re having a hard time keeping it tight, keep track of how many years of experience you’re including.

“Anything more than 10 years is way too much and likely not relevant anyway,” she says. “Don’t overthink it—stick as closely as you can to the job description, proofread and believe in yourself. You’ve got this.”