Matching Her Freak: Tinashe Is Launching Her Own Cannabis Brand

Singer and songwriter Tinashe is having a great summer thanks to her ultra popular song Nasty, and now she’s following up the musical success with a smart business move, her own cannabis strain.

Green T, created in collaboration with RYTHM premium cannabis, is her her first foray into cannapreneurship. It will be available this week in Pennsylvania starting Friday, June 14 with wider availability to follow.

“I feel most spiritual when I connect with nature and listen to music. It’s no coincidence, both are magical, profound wellness tools,” shared Tinashe on why she wanted to get into the cannabis space. “Green T celebrates emotional, creative, and overall well-being.”

Green T is a hybrid strain perfect aiming to strike a balance between productivity and creativity according to a product description shared with ESSENCE. Personally curated by the singer, the strain’s flaor profile is described as rich and earthy yet sweet and fruity producing a calm and creative energy.

She joins a slew of other entertainers that have recently delved into the lucrative cannabis space, including Lena Waithe and Mike Tyson who have both enjoyed success with their own weed brands.

Like Waithe, Tinashe joins an exclusive club of Black women in the space; A 2017 report from Marijuana Business Daily revealed that 81% of all cannabis business owners were white as compared to the mere 4.3 percent of Black leaders in the space.

Jesce Horton, co-founder and board chairman of the Minority Cannabis Business Association shared with the outlet that “The biggest need and the biggest disparity and the biggest outrage has been the licensing process and the ability for small businesses to first get into the market, and then to survive after dealing with large taxes, huge licensing fees or all these other things that we fear are shaping up in opposition of minority entrepreneurship.”

Fortunately, high-profile figures like Tinashe are helping to move the needle in the right direction.