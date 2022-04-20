Happy 420! Celebrities Who Are Blazing Trails In The Cannabis Industry

The annual unofficial recreational “holiday” for those who enjoy the herbs of the earth is now upon us! Over the last couple of decades, April 20th has become a fixture date for cannabis consumers to gather and pass the, er… joy around.

With marijuana and cannabis-related products on the uptick since decriminalization and legalization efforts have been slowly paying off in select cities and states across the United States, there’s a new emerging market for investors and entrepreneurs to get involved in. Of course, your favorite celebrities wouldn’t be left out of the conversation.

Take a look at some of the stars of the screen and airwaves that have broken ground and blazed trails in the cannabis industry, with their own designer brands, strains, and products that responsible smokers and consumers can legally enjoy.

01 Lil Wayne The NOLA-bred “Best Rapper Alive” has joined the cannabis industry with his Gkua brand, featuring vapes, flowers, concentrates, and specialized apparel sold in Oklahoma, Colorado, California, and Michigan. 02 Juicy J Some may say no to that cannabis industry cash, but this Memphis rap legend can’t! His Asterisk* company launched alongside entrepreneur Gary Vee has been providing natural medical solutions for California-based consumers since 2020. 03 Wiz Khalifa Perhaps one of the biggest no-brainers on this list, Wiz was one of the first celebrities to get involved in legal cannabis as the industry began to rise. His Khalifa Kush strain is an Indica-dominant floral that derives from the popular OG Kush. 04 Jay-Z Hov always keeps his fingers in many wealth-building bowls! His company Monogram currently features 6 unique strains for whatever mood the cannabis consumer is struck with. 05 Snoop Dogg The OG of weed-laced rap, Snoop’s name is so synonymous with cannabis consumption that it’s only logical that he get involved in the legal business. His Leafs by Snoop brand went on sale in 2015, he runs a CBD e-commerce site, and has actively lobbied for marijuana legalization across the USA. 06 Jaleel White Jaleel White is capitalizing on his nostalgic brand of fame, bringing us his special Purple Urkle strain for the 420 appreciators. 07 Method Man Meth’s TICAL brand, which is an acronym for Taking Into Consideration All Lives, features concentrates and edibles, which he’s even launching for a Colorado crowd eager to watch him in concert for 420 this evening. 08 Master P This Hip Hop mogul is a master of seizing opportunity! So it’s no surprise that he’s got skin in the mary jane game with his Limitless legal cannabis business that caters to health and relaxation solutions for US veterans. 09 Rosario Dawson The veteran actress joined the board of Cann, a Los Angeles-based THC-infused drink manufacturing company that’s notably invested in bringing added diversity to the cannabis industry, in early 2021.