Mike Tyson Launches Ear-Shaped Line Of Cannabis Gummies “Mike Bites”

Getty Images

Nearly 25 years after he was disqualified from the World Boxing Association Heavyweight Championship for biting his opponent Evander Holyfield’s ears, the boxing legend continues to make jaw-dropping headlines.

His newly launched cannabis company is launching ear-shaped weed gummies called “Mike Bites.” ​​“Holy ears! They’re finally here! Go get your Mike Bites now,” his firm, Tyson 2.0, posted in a tweet Tuesday, along with a photo of the gummies.

Holy ears! They’re finally here! Go get your Mike Bites now 👂😤 pic.twitter.com/BCbXcdYcra — ItsTyson20 (@itstyson20) March 15, 2022

The gummies will be sold at dispensaries in California, Massachusetts and Nevada.

The bite cost Tyson a disqualification from the World Boxing Association Heavyweight Championship in 1997. His boxing license was revoked, and he was fined $3 million.

Thankfully, all of these years later, there’s no bad blood between Tyson and Holyfield, with the two even reconciling. In a 2019 episode of the podcast “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” Holyfield said he “forgave” Tyson, and Tyson pitched an ear-shaped candy to him.

“You might be in business because we’re going to make some holy ears,” Tyson said at the time. “Some edibles [of the ear] that got a bite taken out of ’em.”

Holyfield replied, “Well, I could do that.”