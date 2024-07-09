NBA Legend Stephon Marbury Launches The World's First Instant Color Changing Sunglasses Brand

BEIJING, CHINA – SEPTEMBER 29: American professional basketball player Stephon Marbury attends Carlos Alcaraz of Spain’s match against Yannick Hanfmann of Germany on day 4 of the 2023 China Open at at National Tennis Center on September 29, 2023 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)

NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury is venturing into new territory.

The former pro-baller recently launched Chamelo Eyewear, the world’s first instant color-changing sunglasses per a news release shared with ESSENCE.

The instant tint and color changing lens allows consumers to adjust different environments instantaneously.

“The eyewear industry is built on outdated tech and smart eyewear has historically scared off consumers with impractical designs and lack of genuinely useful features,” said Reid Covington, CEO of Chamelo, in a statement. “At Chamelo, we’re excited to lead the industry in bringing cutting-edge first-to-market technology to consumers and offering a level of customization and versatility never before seen in eyewear. From our Dusk™ instant electronic tint adjustable lenses to our Prismatic™ color-changing lenses, Chamelo empowers users to see clearly in changing light conditions and uniquely express themselves. Throw in world-class audio and you have a fun, feature-packed wearable that looks and feels like a stylish pair of designer shades. You’ll never want to take them off (and you won’t need to).”

The line’s items range from $199 and ranging up to $385. The introductory range features three styles.

“Be different. See different. That’s the ethos we live by at Chamelo,” said Stephon Marbury, Chief Brand Officer of Chamelo in a statement. “I’m excited to be involved in bringing a new wave of sunglasses to market that not only elevate style but also bring never-before-seen innovation and functionality to eyewear.”

Chamelo’s three collections will be brought to market later this year, including a frame designed by Stephon Marbury.