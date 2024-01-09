SheaMoisture Partners With Dartmouth For Entrepreneurship Fellowship Program

Never Stop Learning

SheaMoisture is helping to equip the next generation of business leaders with the tools they need to succeed.

Since 2015, the global personal care product brand has partnered with the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth for the SheaMoisture Fellowship for Minority Women Entrepreneurs. The program provides funds for candidates to attend Building a Successful Diverse Business, Dartmouth’s one-week immersion that helps emerging entrepreneurs build a strong foundation of business knowledge and learn how to be a better supplier to corporations.

Through the partnership with SheaMoisture, the fellowship covers tuition, materials, accommodation, and most meals, and includes a reimbursement of up to $1,000 for the cost of land or air travel.

In December, the winners of the 2024 class were announced. The cohort includes Necole Kane, founder of My Happy Flo, Cory Varona, founder of Ocoa Beauty, Kadidja Dosso, founder of Dosso Beauty, Jamila Powell, founder of Naturally Drenched, Saraa Green, founder of The Braid Releaser, Intisar Bashir, founder of Browndages, Monica Williams, founder of @Red Drop

Rikki Kelly, founder of @Ego Tequila, Gwen Beloti, Ceata E. Lash, of the The Puff Cuff, and Monisha Edwards, founder of @Scent And Fire.

“For three decades, SheaMoisture has been committed to giving back to the Black community in an equitable and impactful way, and we’re thrilled to announce the winners for the latest SheaMoisture Dartmouth Fellowship Grant,” Cara Sabin, CEO of SheaMoisture and President Beauty of Wellbeing Unilever North America, shared with ESSENCE in a statement.

She adds: “This fellowship is a collaborative effort between SheaMoisture and Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business aimed at providing access, mentorship, and resources to entrepreneurs from historically marginalized communities, serving as a catalyst to enable fellows to invest in their businesses and propel them to new heights.”