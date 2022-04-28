SheaMoisture Announces ‘The Dream Fund’ Aimed At Empowering Black Female Entrepreneurs In Canada

Since its inception, SheaMoisture has always been about empowering Black women.

The leading beauty brand recently announced the launch of The Dream Fund, the second edition of its grant program which will offer financial support to a community that has been disproportionately affected globally.

SheaMoisture says the Fund will provide financial grants to Canadian Black-owned businesses that positively affect the community.

“We are a brand with a deep commitment to overserve the underserved black community,” said George Umoh, Associate Brand Manager, Unilever Canada in a news release. “Our community commerce model not only invests in, but helps build, transform, and regenerate communities locally and globally by directly impacting equitable systemic change”,

The grant program will give $10,000 to 5 winners for a full grant offering of $50,000 in total—participants will appear before a panel of judges through their partnership with The Diversity Agency, who for the second time will be bringing a group of top talents to the judging table from Canada’s diverse professional Black community.

“Women of color are among the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs in Canada. There are very few funding programs for women-owned businesses and even less for Black women-owned businesses. I’m proud to partner with SheaMoisture’s Dream Fund as a judge; we need more programs like this that support Black female entrepreneurs” said Andria Barrett, Founder of The Diversity Agency & Co-Founder of Black Female Funders in a news release.