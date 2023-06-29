SheaMoisture Showcases “The Next Black Millionaires” In New Docuseries

Building a business isn’t easy but one of the leading beauty brands is helping to make major dreams come true.

SheaMoisture joined forces with The Roku Channel and MACRO Television Studios to launch The Next Black Millionaires, a new series following the lives of three driven founders aiming to scale their companies to the next level.

“At SheaMoisture, we believe in purposeful beauty which is being accountable to those that we serve. This means that from the products we create to how we show up with purpose, our mission is underscored by the dedication we have to the Black community,” said Cara Sabin, CEO at SheaMoisture and CEO of Beauty & Wellbeing, Unilever North America in a statement. “We are thrilled to debut this docuseries because we get to highlight these three amazing entrepreneurs. We also get to shed light on what the path to a million-dollar business looks like, the power of intentional investment, and the nuances in the journey experienced by Black business owners.”

The show depicts the winners of the SheaMoisture Next Black Millionaires program Dorian Morris, founder of Undefined Beauty , LaToya Stirrup founder of KAZMALEJE and Neil Hudson, Scotch Boyz. All episodes will be available to stream on Friday, July 7 on The Roku Channel, via the Roku devices, TVs, and online at TheRokuChannel.com.

“The New Voices Foundation is a groundbreaking, community-building effort that is building a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem for women of color to advance their significant contributions to our economy and society. We are proud to continue our partnership with The Next Black Millionaires program and share how we’re future-proofing our entrepreneur community through purpose, access, capital and expertise as well as leadership development, skill-building, and networking opportunities,” says Richelieu Dennis, Founder, SheaMoisture and Founder/Chair of Essence Ventures and New Voices.

The show originates from the Next Black Millionaires program, which was launched in 2021 by SheaMoisture and the New Voices Foundation to provide Black founders with funding, resources and social capital to amplify their product-based businesses.

“It was such a privilege and honor to serve as showrunner and executive producer of such a groundbreaking series that highlights these dynamic entrepreneurs as they navigate growing their respective businesses,” said Erika Bryant, Show Runner and Executive Producer, MACRO. “Along with my team of producers, I am thrilled to have played an integral part in sharing their journeys with the world and excited for their innovative brands to become household names.”