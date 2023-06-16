New Voices Foundation Announce $150,000 Pitch Competition

The time has come for entrepreneurs across the country to share their innovative ideas through the Power Pitch at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans.

Black-women-owned companies can apply to pitch for the chance to win funding to support their business goals; prizes include one (1) $75,000 grant; one (1) $50,000 grant; and one (1) $25,000 grant coupled with business coaching.

Winners are also guaranteed placement in the Fall 2023 Madam CJ Walker PACE (Purpose. Access. Capital. Expertise.) Bootcamp which helps to ensure the long-term viability and sustainability of their businesses.

New Voices is a ground-breaking, community-building effort designed to build a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem for women of color to advance their significant contributions to our economy and society.

Along with a new opportunity for entrepreneurs to share their stories and ideas the New Voices Foundation also carved a path for health entrepreneurs through the Health Innovators’ Hub.

The hub will provide grants to five health entrepreneurs to activate at the Festival’s SOKO MRKT that are aligned with In Full Health’s goal of advancing equitable health.

The five selected health entrepreneurs will have booths in SOKO MRKT from Friday, June 30th, to Sunday, July 2nd.

After having the opportunity to engage consumers on Black health innovation priorities, grantees will also be invited to participate in Festival programming and networking opportunities to elevate the critical contributions they are making to advance health equity and innovation.

New Voices pitch competitions are only open to companies that have NOT previously won a pitch competition presented by New Voices.

Don’t miss your chance to exhibit at the SOKO MRKT powered by ESSENCE at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture! Application DEADLINE is Sunday, June 18, 2023, 11:59 pm ET.