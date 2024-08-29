Roland S. Martin Gives 12-Year-Old Activist Knowa De Baraso A Job As A Talk Show Host On Black Star Network 

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 12: Roland Martin attends the 2023 HOPE Global Forum at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on December 12, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Knowa De Baraso, a 12-year-old content creator Democratic Party dynamo put his charisma and intelligence on display at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week. He not only brought new eyes to the event, he landed himself his own talk show.

Roland S. Martin, journalist and founder of Black Star Network offered the preteen a show on his Black Star Network following Baraso’s viral debate at the DNC with My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell who is a proud Trump surrogate.

“As Knowa was talking, I knew he had ‘it,” Martin said in a news release. “He has the excitement, energy and smarts to hold his own, and I’m excited to see what he will do on Black Star Network.”

De Baraso boasts 69,400 followers on X and regularly opines and educated about his political views while simultaneously aiming to combat misinformation. His new show aims to reshape how young people engage with political issues and Knowa be at the helm. Per a news release, Knowa’s upcoming show will combine interviews, commentary, and in-depth reporting, focusing on issues crucial to young activists and the Black community at large.

Thank you, @rolandsmartin. I’m excited to go forward with what we have planned 😉 pic.twitter.com/kY0mnefpIM — Knowa (@KnowaWasTaken) August 22, 2024

Knowa shared in an X post, “Thank you, @rolandsmartin. I’m excited to go forward with what we have planned,” implying that he formally accepted Martin’s offer.

Martin launched the Black Star Network in 2021 to drive impactful news and content focused on the Black community.