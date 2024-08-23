A New Bag Has Entered The Villa: All The Money Moves The Black Stars Of 'Love Island' Have Made So Far 

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 636 — Pictured: (l-r) Serena Page, Kordell Beckham — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Reality competition dating show Love Island USA Season 6 has won the hearts and minds of countless fans, and its star couples are rightfully leveraging the attention to make some serious money moves.

Overall winning duo, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham alongside the bubbly Jana Craig are arguably the breakout stars of this season and have quickly become household names joining the ranks of former Love Islanders. The wildly popular British-born show has propelled the careers of a string of participants in the last decade resulting in them to rake in millions. Stars like Molly Mae Hague, Olivia Attwood and Indiyah Polak have built lucrative brands based on TV appearances, endorsement deals and podcast platforms.

Fortunately, it looks like our faves are up next.

Serena Page

The feisty Texan has enraptured with her quick wit, winning personality and gorgeous looks. As fans followed the ups and downs alongside her now boyfriend Kordell Beckham, she’s garnered millions of followers across her social platforms. The visibility unsurprisingly landed her a talent representation deal with top management agency Gersh whose client roster includes A-listers like Kristen Stewart, Laura Prepon, Winona Ryder, Jackie Earle Haley, Chad Michael Murray, Dave Bautista, Adam Driver, Adrian Grenier, Sam Rockwell, J.K. Simmons, Jensen Ackles, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Tom Felton.

Along with a slew of editorial features, Beyonce’s haircare brand Cecred seemingly teased that Page would be working with the company on a campaign in a recent TikTok video.

We’ll stay tuned!

Kordell Beckham

With an enigmatic and endearing personality viewers instantly loved, Kordell Beckham has also found his way to some cool deals following the Love Island win. Along with securing his half of a reported $50,000 in prize winnings from the show, he also announced a collaboration with Cheez-its, his favorite snack brand.

He recently spoke to how he’s handling the new found fame and money as his star continues to rise.

“I’m saving it up and just going to navigate life normally and yeah, just… Keep it in my a– pocket for the rest of the day.” Kordell said in an interview. “I’m saving, but I’m also investing into my career, you know, business opportunities to grow more and get, you know, tenfold for the modeling, endorsement sponsors, whatever happens, you know, those opportunities I’ll take them in.”

“I’m not spending it on anything other than business-wise, you know, only spending it if it will come back more. I’m saying yeah, nothing materialistic stuff, no clothes, no cars, no jewelry, not because that’s not important.” Kordell shared with the outlet. “What’s important is growth and building a career. That’s what I want to focus on. That’s what I will be using the money for if I need to use it for that.”

Jana Craig

From the moment she stepped on the screen Craig owned the room, now she’s poised to own several bags, money bags that is.

Alongside Serena Page it was recently announced she’d been signed by Gersh and have been making the media rounds to share more about everything from her experience on the Island to her beauty routine.

Now sitting at more than 1m TikTok followers, the Las Vegas native has been documenting everything from her visit to her now boyfriend Kenny Rodriguez’s hometown of Dallas to her burgeoning career as an influencer.

She even shared how her invitation to visit the TikTok headquarters went.