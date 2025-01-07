Why You Should Consider Creating A Money Mastery Vision Board This Year

African American business woman brainstorming at a creative office highlighting ideas on post-its

We’ve all heard of creating vision boards to help map out personal and professional goals through the power of visualization. But what if you could use that same tactic to amplify your mental acuity and tap into financial prosperity? Shawniel Chamanlal—licensed therapist, business coach, and founder of holistic counseling practice Healing Springs Wellness Center—says you can do just that.

In her latest book, “Unapologetic Success: How to dream beyond your limits and unlock fulfillment in all areas of life,” she unpacks the importance of giving ourselves permission to ask exactly for what we want, and how to align actions to get it.

“It all starts with requesting what we want, that’s essentially what manifestation is,” she explains to ESSENCE.

In her practice, Chamanlal says her work centers on ‘helping women to unapologetically dream big in life and business.’

“I call it goal setting with a spiritual twist,” she says, explaining that sometimes clients can misconstrue manifestation and spirituality for separate practices when really they are intertwined.

“Both are steeped in having faith in yourself and betterment of your life,” she says. “Instead of having any desperation when putting something on your vision board, you are surrendering that something incredible is going to come along, such as money and dreaming beyond our limits.” She’s clearly on to something.

According to a 2016 TD Bank survey, roughly one in five successful entrepreneurs use vision boards when starting their businesses, indicating a significant portion of people engage in this practice, particularly among those focused on achieving goals and success

So, what are the key tips for creating a money mastery vision board that will actually work?

Identify Your Money Vision.

With any goal, it’s important to think about exactly what it is you want to achieve. This money mastery vision board is no different.

“The first thing that we do is really identify a clear vision of what your desires are,” Chamanlal says. “Really tap into what your wishes are. I think people get stuck on that. Let yourself wish first. If you really want, say, $100,000, and you’re just like, ‘Oh, maybe it’s going to be $5,000, you’re talking yourself out of the effort you need to expel to get the $100,000 before you can even try.”

To help organize your thoughts, she suggests grabbing your laptop, or a notepad and jotting down all of the financial goals you want to achieve before taking steps to create a vision board.

Chamanlal adds: “Yes, you can cut out money and put it on the board, but what is that money going to bring you? Is it the lifestyle you want? Is it the trip that you want? What are those other desires? Because at the end of the day, money is energy. It’s just a tool.”

Get Clear On The Difference Between Goal-Setting And Manifestation.

Goal setting is a practical process that involves creating a plan to achieve a goal, while manifestation is a lifestyle that involves using tools and systems to bring a goal into reality.

“I think sometimes we can set goals in our head, and it can be things that we probably see externally, versus when you add in that manifestation piece, which is all about your heart,” she explains. “It helps remove self-imposed limits because sometimes goal setting is contingent on timelines, and what’s most realistic. Manifesting removes the guardrails and forces you to dream bigger. It allows you to have that joy and excitement– to use your imagination. That’s when you’re more likely to take those action steps to make it happen, because you don’t want to let your heart down.”

Embrace The Timing.

Although vision boards are most popular to make at the top of the year, Chamanlal says it’s important to rethink what your idea of ideal timing is.

“There’s never a wrong time to believe in a better life for yourself,” she says. “Go with what feels right. I know that the new year, people will push like, ‘Oh, you have this vision board created by January 1.’ But at the end of the day, it is on you. These are your goals and desires, and they’re going to happen regardless. You have to speak life into the goals no matter what time of the year it is.”

She also advises seeking out professionals to help with the next phase of manifestation, action.

“If you have your goals, manifestation tools and the right mindset, enlist the help of someone, like an accountability partner, to help it all come to fruition.”