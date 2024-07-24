Having Already Conquered Cannabis, Mike Tyson Is Now Launching Into the Shroom Industry With "Mikeadelics"

Mike Tyson is venturing into a new territory that aims to have us chiller than ever.

The boxing legend-turned-serial entrepreneur recently announced his entry into the burgeoning psychedelic industry with Mikeadelics, his all-in-one, at-home mushroom grow kit.

In partnership with Carma HoldCo Inc. and Advanced Mycology, Mikeadelics will soon be available at smoke shops nationwide. The move was inspired by the world class athlete’s own life-changing experience with psychedelics.

“Mikeadelics represents a personal journey for me,” Tyson shared in a statement. “My interest in psychedelics has been well-documented, and I’m excited to offer a product that makes growing mushrooms accessible to everyone. This kit is a game-changer and makes the process simple and enjoyable.”

The mushroom market size is estimated to reach $1.2 billion by 2027, so it’s no surprise Tyson is aiming to get a piece of the ever-growing pie.



“We are thrilled to introduce Mikeadelics, a product that not only broadens our product offerings but also aligns perfectly with our mission to innovate and deliver unique, authentic experiences to our consumers,” said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo in a news release shared with ESSENCE. “This launch also signifies our entry into the psychedelic space in a legal, compliant way, representing a significant milestone for our company.”

In 2023, the legendary boxer’s TYSON 2.0 cannabis brand announced the opening of a new branded coffeeshop in Amsterdam, Netherlands, which officially welcomed customers on March 24. This marks the company’s first European imprint.

“Amsterdam is a city with a deeply rich culture that has transformed it into one of the world’s premiere destinations with over 18 million tourists visiting every year,” said Adam Wilks, CEO of TYSON 2.0 in a statement. “Coffeeshop TYSON 2.0 celebrates our journey and marks a significant milestone for the Company as we extend our international presence beyond North America into the burgeoning European market. We look forward to introducing the TYSON 2.0 brand and lifestyle to Amsterdam and servicing our European fans with the industry-leading products we’re known for.”