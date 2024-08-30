Mielle Organics Celebrates 10 Years In Business

Monique Rodriquez | Photo credit: Derek Blanks

Mielle Organics is celebrating a special business milestone in style.

The haircare brand’s founder Monique Rodriguez recently graced Rolling Out magazine’s latest cover to honors the 10th anniversary of Mielle and recognizing its success.

Launched in 2014, the company partned with P&G Beauty to scale and get more products on shelves.

“Monique Rodriguez embodies the strength and agency of Black women in business,” says rolling out founder and CEO Munson Steed in a statement. “Today, more than ever, we are seeing Black women lead in all sectors with a determination to create brands that acknowledge their beautiful uniqueness. I am proud to celebrate Mrs. Rodriguez and remind the younger visionaries of what is possible. It’s a win for today and the future.” Monique certainly merits the attention with her inspiring journey into global entrepreneurship. The timing is perfect as August is national Black Business Month.

Black-owned or Black-founded brands make up only about 4% to 7% of those sold in beauty stores, drugstores, grocery stores, and department stores across the US, according to a 2022 study by McKinsey & Company as Kayla Greaves reports for Allure about funding disparities for Black beauty brands.

“It is an incredible honor to grace the cover of rolling out magazine as we celebrate Mielle’s 10-year milestone,” Monique said. “This cover is more than just an achievement for me; it symbolizes the journey of resilience, passion, and purpose that has driven Mielle from a small startup to a global brand. Our success is a testament to the power of Black entrepreneurship, and I hope this moment inspires aspiring Black entrepreneurs to dream big, work hard and stay committed to their visions. We are not just creating products; we are building legacies and paving the way for future generations.”