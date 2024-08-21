LeBron James Taps WNBA's Nneka Ogwumike To Lead His Voting Nonprofit 

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – FEBRUARY 19: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks during a press conference prior to the 2023 NBA All Star Game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at Vivint Arena on February 19, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

LeBron James is doing his part to get out the vote, and WNBA star Nneka Ogwumi is leading the mission.

The two pro ballers are teaming up as Ogwumi will be leading More Than a Vote, a nonprofit organization James launched in 2020. Per the New York Times, the revived effort will be focusing on women’s issues and reproductive rights.

“It’s more than just abortion,” a nine-time W.N.B.A. All-Star Ogwumi says of the organization per the outlet. A long-time activist, while playing for the Seattle Storm, she acted as the president of the players union and will be working with a team of women to further More Than A Vote‘s cause. “It’s all about educating people about all the different roles that exist in society that support and protect the freedoms of women when it comes to family planning, I.V.F., birth control, everything. There’s just a lot that’s at stake.”

More Than a Vote was created following the social justice uprising in 2020 propelled by the incessant murders of Black people at the hands of police including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. James along with other Black athletes galvanized to use their platforms to raise awareness for social justice causes and police reform. Now, the organization is expanding its reach to other areas that specifically affect women.

“Women’s sports have experienced incredible growth over the course of my 13-year career in the WNBA. But over that very same span, I’ve watched legislators chip away at my rights and the rights of every athlete who make these teams and leagues shine,” said Ogwumike in a statement per the Hollywood Reporter. “We cannot stand idly by as women’s freedoms slip away, and that’s why I’m taking a lead through More Than A Vote to educate and prompt action around this issue. ‘We Decide Our Future’ sends a very clear message: no one else should have the power to make decisions over our bodies and our healthcare.”