LeBron James Launches Affordable Housing Unit For Up To 50 Families

Clearly, LeBron James is as good of a human as he is a basketball player.

His foundation recently celebrated the grand opening of the I PROMISE Housing development, which will provide 50 affordable units in Akron, Ohio.

According to report by News 5 Cleveland, the 50-unit building features two, three and four-bedroom apartments with fiber-optic Wi-Fi, community and fitness rooms. Some units are designed for those with mobility and sensory needs, the outlet also noted.

“Young people who have a quality place to live are better students and become better citizens in our community,” said Dan DeVille, Vice Chair of East Akron​ Neighborhood Development Corporation according to News 5 Cleveland.

​The LeBron James Family Foundation was founded in 2004, serving more than 1,400 Akron-area students by providing them with the programs, support, and mentors they need to succeed in school and beyond according to its website.

“We understand; we want to put our arms around the community and help however we can, trying to fill in the gaps and be the glue that binds things together,” said LJFF’s We Are Family Coach, Willie McGee as reported by News 5 Cleveland. “They have somewhere where you can call home that’s safe, that you can get a good hot meal and have a good rest at the end of the night—it’s really what they try to provide here, and I think they hit the mark.”