TikToker Khaby Lame Lands His Own Show Produced By GroupBlack And Procter & Gamble

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Award winner Khaby Lame speaks on stage during the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards 2022 at Hotel Martinez on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for WIBA ACADEMY LLP)

After amassing more than 160M TikTok followers and a multimillion dollar fortune Khaby Lame is adding tv star to his resume.

Media brand Group Black and Procter & Gamble (P&G), announced the launch of “Khaby Is Coming To America”, a new limited unscripted series starring Senegalese-born Italian social media personality which premiered June 27 on Tubi.

“I love to make people laugh, and have been working towards broadening my audience beyond social media platforms,” Lame shared in a statement. “The partnership with Group Black and Procter and Gamble has allowed me to take the next step in my journey as a filmmaker, and I can’t wait for Tubi audiences and beyond to laugh with me when they see this series.”

After sharing his life-hack relatable videos online and earning the title of the most followed person on TikTok, he was named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list at just 24. The new show follows Lame as he explores the best – and weirdest – people, places and food America has to offer alongside guest stars that include Alicia Keys, Jon Baptiste, David Beckham, and Steven A. Smith.

“Khaby Lame is leading the charge when it comes to socially engaging and relevant content and we are proud to bring his talent and influence to the American mainstream market,” says Morgan Wilkinson, Group Black’s Director of Creative Strategy in a news release. “At Group Black we understand the power and growth potential of Black and diverse creators and look forward to continuing to amplify their voices.”

“At P&G we are passionate about serving all consumers and identifying authentic ways to reach an increasingly broad group of multicultural consumers, says Eric Austin, Vice President, Global Marketing & Media Innovation at Procter & Gamble. “P&G continues to widen the screen for diverse creators to share stories, narratives, and experiences. “Khaby Is Coming To America” is an excellent representation of this and we are excited to share this project with the world.”

“Tubi continues to be dedicated to bringing unique stories from unique storytellers that appeal to our fastest growing segment of young and diverse viewers,” said Sam Harowitz, VP of Content Acquisition at Tubi. “Khaby’s new series is exactly the type of content that defines and transcends culture which we believe will resonate with Tubi audiences, especially as they get to experience it in the same way they’ve enjoyed his social media content to date- for free.”