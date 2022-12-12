Keke Palmer Is Among Millions Of Career Driven Black Women Embracing Motherhood At The Height Of Their Success

Keke “Keep a Job” Palmer is one of the hardest-working women in show business. With the launch of her new digital television network KeyTV, the beloved actress, host, and internet sensation, recently added media mogul to her list of titles. But last weekend, during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, the supreme hyphenate announced what is perhaps her most endearing role yet—mom-to-be.

At the brink of age 30, Palmer joins the likes of Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, and millions of American women welcoming motherhood at the height of their careers. Since 2007, the number of first-time mothers in their 30s and 40s has risen, while the birth rate for women in their 20s has fallen by 28%. Unlike our foremothers, who historically bore children between ages 20 and 22, more women today are prioritizing education and career over starting a family right away. Experts say the trend has workplace implications women who are both devoted to their role as parents and invested in maintaining meaningful careers.

Tracey Jenkins, senior vice president of human resources for Sodexo Live! North America, says the workforce should evolve to meet the needs of career-ambitious mothers who, she says, are a unique asset to employers. “They contribute so much to the workforce,” Jenkins said. ESSENCE spoke with the HR executive who offered sage advice for new mothers climbing the corporate ladder with a new baby in tow.

Family first.

A career mom herself, Jenkins knows what resilience it takes to wear both hats. “I was a mother late in my 30s, and for me, that was an intentional decision,” she said. “I was transitioning to a brand new role when we found out we were going to be parents.” While Jenkins remained committed to her professional life after motherhood, she made clear that her family life takes precedence.

“I’m a family first person. I tell people all the time, ‘if my son walks in here right now and says he needs my help, I’m going to go help him.’ That’s just who I am. Work will be there, and work is very important to me, but my family comes first,” Jenkins said. For new mothers, she says, setting clear boundaries is crucial. She encourages them to maintain a clear line of communication with their managers, and ask for what they need.

While Jenkins benefited from having an accommodating boss during her early years of motherhood, she recognizes not everyone is as fortunate. To new moms who find their employer to be unreasonable or unresponsive, she says, “be true to yourself. If that organization is not providing what you need, find one that will.”

Find the ‘Goldilocks Zone.’

Black women don’t always have the benefit of advocacy and equity in the workplace. For women who already feel disenfranchised at work, asserting their needs and requesting necessary accommodations can feel intimidating. With decades of experience in several roles across top organizations, Jenkins is no stranger to these challenges. “I’ve seen it all. I’ve seen great organizations that don’t treat people well, and I’ve seen not-so-great organizations that treat people well,” she said. At Sodexo she’s found the perfect fit.

“One thing I love about our company is we are family-focused. We are a family owned company, so we come with the mindset that we have to be flexible and nimble. We have to allow both moms and dads to have an environment where they can have that support,” she said.

She encourages women to keep it moving until they find their Goldilocks Zone— the career fit that is just right for them. “This is a market where people have a lot of options. So keep thriving and striving until you find the right place,” she said.

Build your tribe.

Women may be strong enough to bear the children and then get back to business, but it takes a village to pull it off. Jenkins encourages new moms to find mentors who can help guide them through uncharted worlds. “It’s easy to say, ‘ask for what you need,’ or ‘go and find the right organization,’ but I know it’s not that easy when you’re in the moment,” she said. “That’s why I think it’s necessary to have mentors and coaches along the way to help lend that broad perspective.”

A working mom’s tribe should include other working mothers who’ve been there, done that. “Find someone who’s had life experiences they can share to help pave that way and make it a little bit easier, and share those life lessons early,” she said. “I’ve been blessed to have those types of mentors—both male and female in my career, and I’ve been blessed to be that mentor for others.”

Cultivating a fulfilling career can be satisfying, and the rewards of motherhood are unparalleled. The challenges, growth, and benefits are unlimited for women who choose to do both, and for Jenkins, it’s a journey worth taking.