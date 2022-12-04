Baby, It’s Keke Palmer! The Actress Announces Pregnancy During ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut

Keke Palmer is pregnant! The multi-hyphenate actress started her Saturday Night Live debut by announcing her pregnancy and revealing her beautiful baby bump on the SNL stage. Palmer hosted the December 3rd episode, her first time doing so, but took a moment to share her exciting baby news during her monologue.

“I’m especially glad to be here, though, because there are some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” she said, simultaneously pulling open her tight-fitting blazer jacket revealing her baby bump.

She said, “I got to say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, but it’s even worse when they’re correct,” she added with a laugh. “I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low because I got a lot of stuff going on. People kept coming up to me, ‘Congratulations!’ I’m like, ‘Shhh, can y’all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line! Once the check clears, we can get to the damn baby shower!”

Palmer is known to be private about her romantic life but has been publicly linked to Darius Daulton, the younger brother of Insecure and Good Trouble star Sarunas J. Jackson. The couple went public with their romance when Jackson dedicated a sweet birthday post to the Scream Queens actress on Instagram.

Sharing her thoughts on motherhood, Palmer joked, “This has been the biggest blessing. I’m going to be a mom! Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby because I was a child actor. Look, I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex, a own a home, I stormed the capitol on January 6th, you know, things adults do!”

Always one to be booked and busy, Palmer has several projects in the works, including a podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer while acting in new roles and launching her digital TV network. Now, she adds mother-to-be to her resume.

We wish her the best!