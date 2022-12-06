The Most Iconic And Surprising Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements

Coming off the heels of Keke Palmer’s epic baby bump reveal last Saturday during her Saturday Night Live debut, we thought to take some time to reflect on the celebrity mamas who decided to share their special moment with the world, on the stage or Instagram, in true entertainment fashion.
We naturally think of Beyonce, who shared her “Love her Top” during the 2011 VMA awards. Like Keke Palmer, the songstress donned a chic pantsuit for the onstage reveal before shocking the world forever.
Below is a list of the best celebrity pregnancy announcements and the moments we can’t forget.
01
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer revealed her pregnancy during her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. Amid fans speculating that she was expecting, the actor confirmed the rumors. ‘I’m especially glad to be here, though, because some rumors are going around,’ she began. ‘People have been in my comments saying “Keke’s having a baby,” “Keke’s pregnant,” and I want to set the record straight. I am.” She continued, “But honestly, this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited, guys—I’m gonna be a mom.”
02
Beyoncé
Queen Bee had two epic pregnancy announcements, one in 2011 and another in 2017. In 2011, she revealed her baby bump on stage at the VMAs to her popular song, “Love on Top.” “When she opened that jacket and showed her stomach, it was the biggest relief ever,” Tina Knowles-Lawson recalled. Next, in 2017, she announced that she was pregnant with twins in February, with an Instagram caption: ‘We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will grow by two, and we thank you for your good wishes.” – The Carters.
03
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna
In January 2022, Rihanna & A$AP Rocky took to the streets of Harlem to announce their bundle of joy. They revealed the news through intentional paparazzi snaps. This “bump walk” from the musical couple was a major pregnancy reveal and the start of months of seeing Rihanna’s belly on display.
04
Cardi B and Offset
During the 2021 BET awards, rap trio Migos took to the stage to perform two of their hits; (‘Type Sh*t’); they were joined by Cardi B – who is also married to Migos member Offset. This wasn’t the only surprise for the crowd; Cardi B also used the platform to confirm her second pregnancy, wearing a diamond-encrusted jumpsuit with sheer material over the belly to show her baby bump. This is the second child for Cardi B and Offset, who are already parents to a two-year-old daughter, Kulture. And In 2018, following months of speculation that she was pregnant with her first child, the rapper revealed her baby bump on Saturday Night Live. She and Offset welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, that year.
05
Kelis
On August 5, 2020, the singer announced on Instagram that she is expecting her third child. ‘Chef Kelis – table for five, please,’ the beginning of her pregnancy announcement reads. In the caption of her post, Kelis touched on the importance of self-care, particularly during pregnancy, and said that she is donating money to the Black Lives Matter movement. “Black mamas have the rights, respect, and resources to thrive before, during, and after pregnancy,” she wrote.
06
Kelly Rowland
The Destiny’s Child alum shared via the cover of Women’s Health that she was expecting her second child. Rowland, married to manager Tim Weatherspoon, is already mother to a six-year-old son, Titan. Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, was one of the first to comment on the post, saying she was excited to welcome another “grandchild.”
07
Ciara Wilson
The songstress posted a picture of herself standing on top of a rock formation in a bikini. Her arm is flexed, her growing belly on full display. “Number 3,” she wrote, giving her husband Russell Wilson photo credit. The geo-tag says that the photo was taken in Turks and Caicos.
08
Nicki Minaj
The musician announced she was pregnant by sharing two Instagram photos of herself cradling her pregnancy bump. ‘#Preggers 💛,’ she captioned a photograph of herself in a yellow wig and bejeweled matching bra set and skyscraper heels. In another photo, the ‘Anaconda’ singer holds her bump while dressed in heels, knee-high white socks, a Marie Antoinette-inspired two-piece underwear set, and a blue wig.