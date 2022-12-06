The Most Iconic And Surprising Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements

Coming off the heels of Keke Palmer’s epic baby bump reveal last Saturday during her Saturday Night Live debut, we thought to take some time to reflect on the celebrity mamas who decided to share their special moment with the world, on the stage or Instagram, in true entertainment fashion.

We naturally think of Beyonce, who shared her “Love her Top” during the 2011 VMA awards. Like Keke Palmer, the songstress donned a chic pantsuit for the onstage reveal before shocking the world forever.

Below is a list of the best celebrity pregnancy announcements and the moments we can’t forget.