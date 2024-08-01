Jalen Hurts' New Partnership Aims To Help Us Think Differently About Money

Jalen Hurts at the Disney 2024 upfront presentation held at North Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts may be one of the highest paid NFL athletes in the league, but that doesn’t mean the Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback a spendthrift. In fact, he’s spreading the gospel of financial responsibility alongside Lincoln Financial Group.

The partnership will focus on promoting financial wellness through brand content and community engagement.

“Lincoln Financial has played an important role in my career so far, since I call Lincoln Financial Field my home field. Lincoln is also a trusted brand for helping people achieve their financial goals, no matter their circumstance,” shared in a statement. “This is a mission that I believe in and, through my Jalen Hurts Foundation in partnership with Lincoln’s Foundation, hope to bring to more communities in need.”

Despite signing the highest NFL contract in recent history, Hurts has demonstrated remarkable fiscal conservatism and encourages others to follow suit. In a 2021 interview with GQ Sports, he shared that he only spent a quarter of his first million dollar check he received from the league.

“Of my first million, I probably spent $165,000,” he told the outlet.

The bulk of the spend came from the $60K he allocated toward his sister’s tuition, and another $60K on charity. In 2024 the NFL star launched Jalen Hurts Foundation in 2024 to help youth build viable futures for themselves by gaining access to the tools they need to succeed. The recent partner is an extension of his charitable efforts.

“Lincoln Financial is proud of our Foundation’s long history of community outreach and philanthropic efforts throughout our key cities, including Philadelphia,” Lincoln Financial’s Chairman, President and CEO Ellen Cooper said. “Our partnership with the Jalen Hurts Foundation is a natural extension of these efforts and we’re excited to work alongside Jalen to support the critical mission of building financial wellness in our communities.”