iHeartMedia Announces Podcast Series That Celebrates Black Culture, Generational Wealth and The HBCU Community

Getty Images

There’s nothing better than firing up a good podcast to help you sail through the day, all while learning something new. iHeartMedia is helping you add a few more shows to your playlist.

Their “Black and Inspired HBCU Celebration,” presented by Hyundai, will feature the special four-episode podcast series that celebrates Black culture and the passionate alumni community of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). The first episode of the podcast series launches today with new episodes dropping every other Wednesday on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

“iHeartRadio’s Black and Inspired HBCU Celebration” will feature conversations that educate, inspire and celebrate the HBCU experience through intimate conversations with iHeartRadio’s most popular and prolific Black personalities, experts and celebrity guests covering topics important to the Black community as well as distinguished HBCU alumni. The debut episode, titled Black & Tech, will discuss the need for more Black representation in the tech industry, how to bring overall awareness of tech implications to HBCUs and the Black community as well as advice to HBCU students that aspire to work in tech one day.

The episode will feature insightful discussions from business experts and entrepreneurs Will Lucas, Brand Manager for AfroTech and host of “Black Tech Green Money,” and Morgan Debuan, Founder & CEO of Blavity Inc. This fireside chat will be moderated by social influencer, digital media veteran and iHeartRadio’s very own marketing project manager, Jasmine Sweet.

“As an HBCU graduate, I know first-hand Historically Black Colleges and Universities have an unparalleled impact on our community and play a vital role in Black students’ success across the country,” said Thea Mitchem, Executive Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia.

She continued, “These intimate conversations will help to educate, uplift and amplify the Black community and its aspiring young leaders, and we’re thrilled that these important voices will be able to reach millions of listeners through iHeart’s massive digital and broadcast reach.”