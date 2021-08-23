These HBCU Students Are Taking The Business World By Storm

Courtesy: BYKD

The phrase “support Black businesses” has undeniably become a proverb within the Black community — especially over the past year.

While Black-owned businesses are known for catering to the needs and wants of the Black community with their unique products and services, what makes supporting these entrepreneurs all the more special, is being able to support another Black person looking to elevate their brand.

A plethora of Black business owners graduated as alumni from notable HBCUs, but some are getting ahead of the game by starting their business right in their dorm rooms. What may have started out as a small dream for these entrepreneurs have now grown into successful brands with a direct positive impact on the Black community. Not to mention, doing it all while balancing their studies.

Here are a few young entrepreneurs from HBCUs who are shattering glass ceilings, making an impact, and are well on their way to exceeding greatness. And you should definitely want to know about them.

